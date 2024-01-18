Sean Strickland Once Insisted Nina Marie Daniele “Is Safer” with Him Than Her Boyfriend

The UFC world has often heard rumors about Sean Strickland and Nina-Marie Daniele’s relationship as more than friendship. Nina has interviewed several noted UFC stars. But her videos with the current UFC middleweight champ outnumber any other fighter by a huge margin. Strickland also may have sparked further speculations about his relationship with Nina when he said that she was safer with him than her boyfriend in a four-month-old interview.

Fans may know that Nina has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jhanelle Castillo, for more than a decade. Still, Strickland didn’t mind going nonchalant and reminding Nina that he could deal with troubles a lot better than Castillo. The UFC middleweight champ portrayed his credibility via the various tasks he does and claimed that he could keep Nina “safer”. Strickland said:

“For every situation that could happen right now, for every bad situation, do you understand that you’re safer with me than everybody here, boyfriend included.”

However, Nina debunked ‘Tarzan’s’ opinion with a befitting yet hilarious reply. Still, he appeared to be in a relaxed mood throughout the almost an hour-long video. However, things weren’t the same when he visited the UFC 2024 Seasons Press Conference as he found himself in a spot of bother yet again. The California native’s upcoming UFC 297 rival, Dricus Du Plessis, made a few distasteful remarks involving Strickland’s late father that had him infuriated.

The press conference altercation got Sean Strickland attacking Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296

After the press conference, tensions were already flying high between the two. But things took an even dreaded turn at UFC 296. Du Plessis and Strickland were seated inside the T-Mobile Arena, with a single row of seats separating them. A few more remarks from the South African after their UFC camera time caused Strickland to bridge the gap and unleash several blows on him.

The UFC middleweight champ also issued a stern warning for Du Plessis recently. Strickland said that he wouldn’t mind even stabbing ‘Stillknocks’ if he dares talking about his father once again. Well, the buildup to their UFC 297 fight hasn’t been a pretty desirable one since it involved foul remarks about Strickland’s father. Still, it might actually work in favor of the duo and gain a significant amount of revenue on 20 January 2024 for Dana White and Co. due to the hype it has been able to create.