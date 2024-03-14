Matt Brown Shares Health Update on UFC Legend Mark Coleman After Heroic Rescue of His Parents

Mark Coleman is responsive and stable as per UFC veteran Matt Brown. The UFC’s first Heavyweight Champion recently wound up in the hospital after a rescue attempt. Coleman’s house caught on fire and, acting quickly, he saved his parents from the fire. However, the effort caused him a lot of physical damage and left him in a critical condition. The news immediately went viral on social media, with fans calling him a legend. Doubling down on the mishap, Brown gave fans an update on X.

Matt Brown revealed that Coleman was stable and responsive, and was looking to make a full recovery following his heroics. He tweeted,

“Word is @Markcolemanmma is responsive and aware. Things are looking up for the big guy! Nothing can stop this savage not even a fire!”

For the uninitiated, Brown is a UFC veteran and is good friends with Mark Coleman. The former champion’s heroics have created a stir on social media. According to reports, medics had to airlift Mark Coleman from his house in Ohio because he was in such bad shape after he pulled his parents out of the fire.

The fire consumed Mark Coleman’s entire house and even took the life of his dog. However, his parents got out unscathed and the former UFC fighter was also now stable. Following his heroics, the current Ohio State Wrestling coach, Tom Ryan, gave his thoughts on Coleman’s heroics.

Ohio State wrestling head coach Tom Ryan speaks out about Mark Coleman’s heroics

Mark Coleman is a former Buckeye (Ohio State athlete), where he became national champion with their wrestling team in 1988. Following his heroics, the current head coach of the Buckeyes, Tom Ryan spoke out about Coleman and how he was as a human being.

“It doesn’t surprise me, Mark is a warrior and I know he loved his family deeply…It doesn’t surprise me at all that if there was a scenario where Mark could insert himself in the most life-threatening situation, then he would do that.”

Tom Ryan got to know of the news through friends and acquaintances of Mark Coleman. He reveals that Coleman is the kind of person that would put his life on the line to save a loved one without hesitation.

The Ohio State Wrestling coach was not surprised to hear what Coleman had done to save his parents and wished him a speedy recovery.