Sean Strickland Threatens Dricus Du Plessis With ‘Stabbing’ if His ‘Father Issues’ Are Brought Up UFC 297 Press Conference

Dricus Du Plessis’s distasteful comments about the champ Sean Strickland’s father at the UFC 2024 Season Press Conference led to the infamous brawl between them at UFC 296. ‘Tarzan’ got so mad at ‘Stillknocks’s’ words that he chose to ignore all public safety norms and exchange blows with Du Plessis inside the T-Mobile Arena. But recently, the UFC middleweight champion revealed in an interview with Chris Curtis on his channel that there would be far more severe consequences if his rival chose to talk about his father again.

‘Tarzan’ during the episode talked about several issues, including the buildup to the UFC 297 main event. He also mentioned that the heat between him and Du Plessis had cooled down a bit. However, he threatened Du Plessis about stabbing him if he made any more foul remarks about the champ’s father.

Strickland said that he dropped a text to his UFC 297 main event rival. He also revealed the words that his message contained. The UFC Middleweight champ said:

“Dricus, we’re gonna try to murder each other. But if you bring that s*it up again, I will fu**ing stab you.”

Several UFC fights had violent buildups to them over the years. Fighters often get under their rival’s skin with severe trash-talking. Du Plessis and Strickland are probably in a similar kind of situation currently. The current positions of the UFC 297 main eventers are comparable to one of the coveted rivalries of the UFC through which a star was born.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis rivalry bears similarities to McGregor vs. Aldo rivalry

Jose Aldo was nearly invincible with seven title defenses to his name when the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor defeated him at UFC 194. McGregor unleashed a volley of insults at Aldo on every public appearance during the buildup to their fight. After a thoroughly chaotic buildup, the UFC world witnessed how McGregor, the challenger, knocked the lights out of the champ, Aldo, in just 13 seconds of the fight.

The UFC 297 main event has gone through a similar course till now. The challenger, Du Plessis, seems to have hit one of Strickland’s touchy sports to get him infuriated.

The extra aggression that Strickland will have during his in-octagon clash against the South African might turn out to be helpful for him. But it can also make him fall hard, like the noted former featherweight king, Aldo.

