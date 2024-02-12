Who Is Bryce Hall: UFC Pro Sean Strickland Accepts the YouTuber’s Challenge for a Fight

Fans had to face the unexpected as Sean Strickland, a UFC pro accepted the challenge to fight popular YouTuber Bryce Hall. For the uninitiated, Bryce Hall is one of the most popular social media personalities in the world with millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube. He started his internet career at the ripe age of 15 when he signed into YouNow, a live-streaming platform alongside Vine and Musically.

Advertisement

It was several months into 2014 that his short dance and lip sync videos on Vine and Musically gained traction. The internet personality’s reign on the short video platform, Vine continued till the end of 2016, until it seized action. On the other hand, in the year 2018, Musically merged with TikTok giving the platform a broader base of action.

Bryce Hall made the timely decision to move to Los Angeles in 2018, and in 2020, he moved into the Sway House with a few other social media stars. This opened his doors to massive social media fame, especially on TikTok, and today he has almost 24 million followers on the platform.

Advertisement

Other than Vine and Musically, Bryce Hall cleverly started a YouTube channel at the beginning of 2015. His dedicated upload schedule and exciting vlog, pranks, and challenges did wonders and have garnered him almost 4 million subscribers as of February 2024. Additionally, Bryce had a sudden spike in interest to dedicate some of his time to boxing during the 2021 Battle of the Platforms exhibition boxing event. Although the TikTok star lost to Austin McBroom, he further tried his luck at the Bare-Knuckle fighting Championship and emerged victorious against Gee Perez.

Sean Strickland accepts Bryce Hall’s challenge for a fight

The entire incident started out when Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy and Sean Strickland agreed to face in a boxing spar at the UFC Performance Institute. During the spar, the UFC star hit Sneako harder than people had expected. Thereafter, when Bryce Hall and the Rumble streamer met during the Power Slap event, the TikTok star openly challenged Sean for a professional spar.

You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted…. Please please I never ask you for anything….. please!!! pic.twitter.com/nF7FFrMMDl — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

U know I’m down Seanny boy https://t.co/vkvM1C8EDN — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) February 12, 2024

According to Bryce, the fight between Sean and him would end differently. However, Sean refused to back down from a challenge and soon took Bryce up on his offer. He uploaded a screenshot of Bryce’s DMs challenging him to a fight and commented, “You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I have ever wanted… Please Please I never ask you for anything… Please!!!” Bryce Hall was confident and immediate in response as he wrote, “U know I’m down Seanny boy.”