Donald Trump, Adin Ross, Sneako, Candace Owens, and More in Attendee as UFC 299 Miami Does Record $14,142,904 in Revenue

Souvik Roy
Published

Donald Trump Adin Ross Sneako Candace Owens
Credits: Instagram

The recently concluded UFC 299 provided an enthralling show for the fans. However, the UFC cameras showcased that multiple noteworthy celebrities also graced the Kaseya Center to enjoy the event among other fans. UFC PPVs are no stranger to having noted celebrities in attendance. Even the famous ex-POTUS, Donald Trump, has been to multiple UFC PPVs to date. But fans might be loving the fact that he has appeared in several UFC PPVs now.

‘The Trump Organization’ head honcho takes a keen liking towards mixed martial arts and he even appreciated Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier’s UFC 299 co-main event KO victory over Benoit Saint-Denis. However, a plethora of celebrities from other fields also made their way into the Kaseya Center in Miami to enjoy the electric UFC 299.

The noted internet celebrities and boxers, Logan Paul and KSI, also became a part of the event alongside a lot of others. Here’s a list of the noted stars who graced UFC 299:

  • David Njoku
  • Nick Bosa
  • Joe Burrow
  • Adin Ross
  • Sneako
  • Mr.Beast
  • Candace Owens
  • KSI

After registering a record gate of $13.75 million, the UFC 299 probably brought a smile to Dana White’s face as well. The known combat sports reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, revealed that the authorities made $14,142,904 from the gate revenues. His ‘X’ update also revealed that 19,165 fans attended the event.

However, alongside the stars, most UFC fans may have already witnessed that UFC PPVs are also graced by numerous noted fighters of the promotion. The UFC 299 also followed this tradition, as several current and former UFC stars were also present at the Miami-based arena.

Which UFC stars were there at the UFC 299 venue?

UFC stars may have been gracing UFC PPV venues for a long time. But the scuffle witnessed between Sean Strickland and the current UFC middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC 296 was probably a first-time incident.

Fortunately, UFC 299 didn’t showcase any such undesirable incident despite having multiple UFC stars in the house. Here’s a list of all the noted UFC faces that graced the UFC 299.

  • Michael Chandler
  • Alex Pereira
  • Joanna Jędrzejczyk
  • Alexandre Pantoja
  • Jorge Masvidal
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Glover Teixeira

Like the two other UFC PPVs of the year, UFC 299 also unveiled another of the UFC Hall of Fame inductee. The former UFC strawweight champ, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, broke down in tears after the announcement of her induction into the UFC Hall Of Fame. It won’t be wrong to say that the fans will expect UFC 299-like excitement from the upcoming PPVs of the year as well.

