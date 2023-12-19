UFC 300: First Fighter of the Event Reportedly Announced, Fans React

UFC 300 has been in discussion for a long time, with numerous names rumored to be a part of it. Billionaire giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were also speculated to be involved for the big event. Notably, Dana White has fueled excitement by stating that this card will leave fans in awe and give them chills. Now, reports on X (Twitter) suggest that one fighter has been booked for the event. Let’s dive in to find details about it.

On X, an account named MMA Godz shared a report on UFC 300, stating that Bo Nickal is set to be the first fighter on the UFC 300 card. The report suggests that Nickal will be the first fight on the prelims. According to him, there’s no confirmed opponent as of yet.

It’s interesting to see a fighter like Bo Nickal on the card. The UFC middleweight fighter boasts a 5-0-0 record and has finished everyone on the preliminary card. Meanwhile, it’s not confirmed whether he is the first preliminary bout to be booked or if he’ll kick off the event. But one thing is for sure, this news has sent fans into a frenzy. Check out the fans’ reactions below.

We’ve seen White and the company deliver stacked cards that fight fans couldn’t have imagined. Now, with this news, fans can’t contain their excitement, and they are in awe of it.

MMA fans are excited to see the report and it will be really interesting to see if this one comes to be true. The UFC’s Head Honcho has also said that he’ll bring up the unthinkable card.

Dana White Vows to Deliver “Insane Card” for UFC 300

UFC President Dana White, known for delivering fights fans demand, has a history of doing so. The UFC Promoter has built-up excitement amongst fans for the milestone UFC 300.

In a ‘TNT Sports’ interview, White talked about different things but one thing that stands out is that he hinted at the insane UFC 300 fight card. The 54-year-old suggested that even the first prelim fight would be enough to blow fans. He stated;

“What you can expect is… The first prelim of the night for you to be going like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane. This isn’t even right. These two shouldn’t be on the first prelim of the night.’ That’s how good UFC 300 is going to be.”

It seems to be true, given the fact that Bo Nickal’s name has blown the fans away, and they are in awe of it. Adding to that, there is also the name of Conor McGregor returning to this card, which in itself draws a huge crowd. Indeed, it seems UFC 300 might be the event of the decade.