“He’s Never Been…”: Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Explains ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov Qualities’ That Make Him ‘GOAT’ of MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former lightweight champion and one of the best MMA fighters the combat world has ever seen. The UFC Hall of Famer’s fighting style and competitiveness made him remain undefeated through a 29-0 record.

When ‘The Eagle’ was at the peak of his success. He surprised the MMA community by announcing his retirement and left everybody in denial. ‘The Eagle’ is loved by his fans from around the world. He is still praised for his athletic abilities by many fighters and coaches, one of them is Firas Zahabi.

In one of the videos, uploaded to the Tristar Gym YouTube channel, Zahabi shared his thoughts on Khabib’s success. Zahabi who has coached fighters like GSP spoke about Nurmagomedov’s strength and how he dominated Conor McGregor at UFC 229. He said,

“He’s never been rocked, he’s never been cut, he’s never been punished. I mean, McGregor hit him with his left in round three and it just looked like nothing. It’s just, like, he just kind of whipped his head and he just kind of spit on the floor and just kept fighting… That’s why I personally think he’s better than Makhachev… He has a chin, like, it’s ridiculous, his chin is ridiculous, absurd, and he’s never shown any form of getting tired at all.”

He expressed his appreciation for the skills and toughness exhibited by ‘The Eagle’. He praised his take on why Nurmagomedov is better than Islam Makhachev. However, ‘The Eagle’ remains a humble guy and refused all offers of his return post his retirement call.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on fighting Georges St-Pierre

‘The Eagle’ had his last fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. It ended up with Nurmagomedov winning via technical submission.

However, in one interview with MMA Junkie, the Dagestani fighter revealed how Dana White wanted him to Georges St. Pierre. Nurmagomedov expressed that he turned down an offer because he did not have the intention to return. He said,

“He sent me a message and said, Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants to fight with you….. I’m finished, you know? I think Georges is finished, too, you know. Let this guy be a legend. He’s 40 years old and I don’t understand why he has to fight. I think he has money, too.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a stellar MMA record which is a testimony to his hard work and unbreakable spirit. Even after his retirement, he is still helping other fighters make their name in the world of combat. This is what truly impresses all his fans worldwide.