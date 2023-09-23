Months After Jake Paul’s $1,000,000 Offer, Andrew Tate Challenges Bradley Martyn Who Defeated Sneako

Bodybuilder and podcaster Bradley Martyn frequently hosts combat sports stars on his podcast. During these episodes, he challenges fighters for a street fight, as he has done in the past with athletes like David Haney, Nate Diaz, and Aljamain Sterling. This penchant caught the attention of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who extended a $1 million offer to the bodybuilder for a match against the former UFC star, Mike Perry. Months after that, a viral video emerged where Martyn was seen beating up Sneako. Controversial personality, Andrew Tate took notice of the video on Twitter and replied with his own challenge.

Andrew Tate has been one of the most influential personalities in recent years. Despite his departure from social media, he maintains an active presence on Twitter. Although he retired five years ago, Tate has consistently toyed with the idea of a comeback fight, and now he’s done just that.

Andrew Tate challenges Bradley Martyn

Unlike Martyn, Sneako isn’t renowned for his fitness and physique. Thus, it was rather unusual to see him sparring with Martyn, who easily defeated him. This video became viral on social media and caught the attention of ‘Top G’ on Twitter.

After watching the bodybuilder drop Sneako, former 4-time world kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate couldn’t resist issuing a challenge. He said:

“Try Me“

https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1705532113536139772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Andrew Tate is currently embroiled in a significant legal matter in Romania. This casts doubt on the duo’s ability to entertain their fans in an upcoming fight.

Nevertheless, his strong desire to maintain ties within the combat sports community remains unwavering. Intriguingly, prior to his arrest, he hinted at the possibility of a potential bout against Jake Paul.

How close was Tate vs. Jake Paul from happening?

‘The Problem Child’ has taken the boxing and MMA world by storm in recent years. He has secured victories against established fighters like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz on his remarkable boxing journey.

However, prior to his fight against Tommy Fury, Paul had expressed his desire to square off against the former four-time world kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate.

Given the considerable hype surrounding it, a bout between the younger Paul sibling and Tate had the potential to generate substantial revenue. Furthermore, the pair even tantalized fans by staging a face-off.

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1590694060897210368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, the abrupt arrest of Andrew Tate dashed any hopes of the fight coming to fruition. Subsequently, the two engaged in a discussion during Adin Ross’s stream, effectively putting an end to any further speculation about the matchup.

Despite Tate’s previous comments about not wanting to fight Jake Paul, it appears he’s now showing interest in taking on Martyn. Nevertheless, whether Tate will indeed make a comeback to the fighting industry remains to be seen.