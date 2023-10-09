Close Man of Khabib Nurmagomedov Throws Shade on Conor McGregor as He Nears UFC Return

The first two-division champion in UFC history, Conor McGregor, has been inactive since 2021 following a devastating leg break injury during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, speculation about his return has been rampant. Now, McGregor’s entry into the USADA testing pool confirms his serious intent. Notably, even his rivals are closely watching his comeback journey. Recently, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to cast doubt on the return of Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s return generated a lot of noise, largely stemming from his absence from the USADA testing pool. Nevertheless, ‘The Notorious’ rejoining the pool brings relief to his fans. Despite that, Ali Abdelaziz wasn’t hesitant to take shots at him.

Close man of Khabib Nurmagomedov mocks Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz, an active presence on social media, frequently shares his opinions on various topics. Most recently, he chimed in on Charles Oliveira’s GOAT discussions.

Now, as the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, his focus has turned to Conor McGregor, who is poised for a much-anticipated return to the octagon.

Abdelaziz, known for his outspoken nature, took to Twitter to respond to McGregor’s announcement about rejoining the USADA pool and gearing up for his comeback bout. He wrote:

“Trash”

‘The Notorious‘ and Abdelaziz’s rivalry dates back to UFC 229, when McGregor lost to Khabib. Since then have frequently engaged in social media spats, clashed during UFC events, and exchanged words in interviews. Therefore, it is no surprise that Nurmagomedov’s manager has again taken aim at the ‘Mystic Mac’.

Nevertheless, McGregor’s return to USADA will undoubtedly delight his fans. However, it remains unclear when he will make his comeback and whom he will face.

Who will McGregor fight next and when?

Over the years, Conor McGregor has solidified his position as the alpha in the UFC, thanks to his achievements and charisma. Despite recent losses, the Irishman hasn’t lacked potential opponents for his comeback.

He’s teased matchups with Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Alexander Volkanovski. However, it is Michael Chandler that seems the likeliest contender. Chandler exudes confidence that McGregor’s return will involve a clash with him, but only time will tell if that holds true.

However, a confirmed date regarding the comeback is still not clear. Recently, during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed his conservation regarding McGregor’s chances of featuring at UFC 300.

The UFC head honcho confirmed that the Irishman had submitted his documents to USADA officials. Thus, indicating that his return to the biggest MMA promotion is on the horizon. Regardless of the opponent, fans eagerly await the return of the UFC’s top star, hoping for a triumphant conclusion to his career.