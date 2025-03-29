‘You Can’t Play by Smell’: Joe Rogan Gets Brutally Honest With JRE Guest While Laughing at Blind Kid’s Attempt to Play Football

Joe Rogan during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas. Brook Ward Apparent Media Group Austin USA

UFC caller Joe Rogan is never one to mince his words. And this week, the broadcaster showed off his ability – or lack thereof to remain politically correct.

Already in the clutches of criticism for claiming he would rather go to Russia than Canada for UFC 315, in light of the cold tariff war with the USA, Rogan hosted Legion of Skanks member Big Jay Oakerson on his podcast.

Reacting to a neat two-decade-old meme this week on his show, the two couldn’t contain their laughter at a young child’s disability.

Watching a visually impaired, Dillon Collier attempt to play contact football, Rogan and Oakerson joked how without his ability to see, he was largely limited. “You can’t play [football] by smell,” Oakerson quipped- to the delight of Rogan.

Normally, jokes at the visually impaired would get you canceled, but Rogan has crossed the line so many times at this point that its impossible to determine what one would take him down for.

During COVID, he advocated taking Ivermectine, just days after the FDA had urged people to stop using the drug to treat the ailment. For the medically unaware, Ivermectin is a livestock dewormer.

Much like how dogs are given deworming tablets every few months, horses and cows are also treated for worms with ivermectin. However, Rogan claiming to use it and then advocating it to his legion of followers in the middle of a global pandemic had the FDA screaming, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it“.

Then there were the multiple uses of the N-word, something he has since apologised for, to be fair. However, the JRE podcast host has also been accused of using racial tropes to get a laugh, something that has been debated to be a comedian’s right to offend in the last few years.

In an old clip, Rogan had claimed to have once gone to watch a Planet of the Apes film, and realized there were no other white people in the theatre. This had prompted a joke about how he had felt like having stepped into the Planet of the Apes in real life, something that was later criticized by former Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.

But, it’s always not this serious a situation with Rogan either. The veteran UFC caller is often the butt of jokes himself.

Bill Burr mocks Rogan’s elk fascination

An avid outdoorsman and hunter to boot, Rogan has become his own meme in recent years. Whether it’s his obsession with bow hunting, MCT oil, DMT, or elk hunting, the UFC veteran leaves himself out there for many a joke.

Launching his own energy drink brand — aptly named, Elk’s Blood, Rogan was recently mocked by fellow East Coast comic, Bill Burr.

Featuring on a Kill Tony shoot hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan was thanked by Burr for providing him with elk meat – to which he questioned if consuming it made Burr more aggressive. And thus, the quick-witted Bostonian issued a hilarious response.

“No, Joe (Rogan), you f*cking lunatic,” Burr joked.

“Somebody gets in my face, that might cause me to get more lunatic. I eat a little bit of protein. You had to beat the f*ck out of people for like three decades before you could like chill. Smoke a little weed, put on your Little Rascals hat and just f*cking chill out”, Burr added.

Furthermore, Rogan has gone viral time and time again for his warnings of potential monkey and chimp attacks. Notably, impersonating these animals- and others on his show- the UFC caller has received flak.

“Jamie, pull that video…” Rogan probably said as he went on raving about yet another animal video…