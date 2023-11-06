“UFC’s Dillon Danis”: Khamzat Chimaev Receives Huge Support as UFC Star Predicts His Defeat

Ever since he made his debut in 2020, both fans as well as pundits knew that Khamzat Chimaev was destined for UFC gold. ‘The Borz’ has an undefeated MMA streak of 13-0-0 out of which 7 wins came in the UFC. In his most recent fight, Chimaev secured an impressive win over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

The fight was accepted on short notice by Chimaev who was originally supposed to face Paulo Costa. However, a few days before the fight, Costa revealed that he had undergone surgery to treat an infected bursa in his elbow. Despite insisting that he would be able to fight, Costa eventually withdrew from the fight due to staph infection.

Costa recently took to Twitter to send a warning to Chimaev. He shared a video with a caption warning Chimaev of what would happen when they eventually faced each other. The caption said,

“13-1 is coming to you big head chenchen.”

After coming across Costa’s tweet, Chimaev’s fans quickly backed the UAE fighter. Needless to say, fans did not miss the opportunity to mock Costa over his comments. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

A fan responded to the video saying,

“UFCs very own Dillon Danis. All talk no walk.”

Another fan added, “Paulo the twitter pullout goat”

A fan commented, “Juice coming to the octagon soon ?”

“You’re 13-0 pulling out of fights”– commented a fan in frustration

Is the comparison made to Dillon Danis by the fan really justified? Let’s take a closer look.

Paul Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev a potential fight in the making?

Over the past few years, Paulo Costa has been extremely unreliable. Ever since his loss to Israel Adesanya in 2020, he has fought twice. One of those was a loss to Marvin Vettori, and the other was a knockout win over Luke Rockhold. However, what is more concerning is that during this time period, ‘Borrachinha’ has pulled out of fights a whopping five times due to contract disputes and illness.

He pulled out twice against Robert Whittaker, and once against Rockhold, Cannonier, and Ikram Aliskerov, respectively. Dillon Danis is also infamous for withdrawing from his scheduled fights. After withdrawing from a fight against KSI, he almost did the same against Logan Paul before their boxing match, which took place on 14th October 2023. Therefore, it is easy to see why Costa was branded the Dillon Danis of the UFC.

Now Khamzat Chimaev is set for a title fight. If he were to win the title, the only way we see a fight between the two is if Costa establishes himself as a clear title contender. MMA fans will be interested to see if the two square off inside the octagon. We are likely to get more updates on the situation with time.