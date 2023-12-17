“Stop Running From Charles Oliveira”: Fans Brutally Shutdown Islam Makhachev’s Claim of ‘Finishing’ Leon Edwards & Colby Covington

Currently, UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who successfully retained his title against Colby Covington, is the talk of the town. Despite all the pre-fight trash talking, ‘Chaos’ didn’t live up to what he was saying. On the flip side, Edwards put up a dominant performance. While both are now part of every MMA conversation, Islam Makhachev claimed to finish both of them, prompting fans to shut him down.

Islam Makhachev was present at UFC 296, witnessing Edwards’ dominant performance against Covington. After the fight, Makhachev reacted, stating that he will finish both fighters. This statement didn’t sit well with fans as they disapproved the claim, expressing various reactions. Some suggest he is avoiding the Charles Oliveira fight, while others share their different opinions. Check it out below.

One fan mocks Makhachev for his wrong english where he wrote “this guys” instead of “these guys”.

Fans on the internet claimed he must first fight Charles Oliveira and defend his title before thinking of facing Edwards. To be fair to Makhachev, he has already defeated champions like Alexander Volkanovski twice and was set to fight the Brazilian at UFC 294.

However, due to injury, Oliveira backed out, and now fans are waiting to see them face off once again. However, there is also speculation about Makhachev fighting Edwards, as he has mentioned he wants to move to the upper weight division. In the future, we might see them in a showdown.

Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev Future Fight

Edwards has been undefeated since 2015. He has now cemented his status as one of the greatest in the division as he outperformed Usman twice and defeated Covington.

Talking about the future, Islam Makhachev aims to be a two-division champion and is eyeing the welterweight title. So we might see a clash between the two soon. Talking to ESPN, he stated,

“I don’t know what the UFC has planned, but my dream fight is for the second belt. Of course, I have the contract, whatever the UFC says, I will fight, no problem. But I want to fight for the second belt and Edwards vs. Colby. I really believe I can beat. I look at their skills and what they have as champion and I know my skills. It’s going to be a good fight. I’m not saying I’m going to beat them easy. It’s going to be a hard, tough fight against a big guy. But I believe I can finish those guys.”

Indeed, Edwards vs Makhachev will attract attention from all corners, as this achievement is something even his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, didn’t accomplish—winning titles in two divisions. However, only time will tell if there will be a fight between the two.