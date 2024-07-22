“Stupid Broke Fk”: Dillon Danis’ $50,000 Giveaway Gets Exposed Amidst Call Out for Jake Paul

This weekend, Jake Paul cemented his place in the combat sports world with another dominant win. Ahead of his fight against Mike Perry, there were a host of doubters who did not believe Paul had what it took to secure a win against the Bare Knuckle Boxing king. Chief among them was Conor McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis, who offered a big prize on Twitter betting against Paul. However, he was exposed by community notes once again.

In typical Dillon Danis fashion, the 30-year-old took to Twitter prior to Paul’s fight to put out a statement. He said,

“If Jake Paul can knock me out, every single person who likes this will get $50,000. I’ll put it in my contract.”

If Jake Paul can knock me out, every single person who likes this will get $50,000. I’ll put it in my contract. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 21, 2024



Unfortunately for Danis, his lies were caught out by the community notes feature on Twitter once again. The notes stated that Danis has a net worth of only $2 million and would be able to offer $50,000 to 40 people only. It also went on to state that Danis had a history of posting such tweets in the past and deleting them once he was exposed by community notes. Needless to say, this promoted a host of reactions from fans as well. Here are some of the best reactions bashing Danis.

One fan said, “Yeah you couldn’t afford that bro “

Yeah you couldn’t afford that bro — WhoKnowsZombie (@WhoKnowsZombie) July 21, 2024



Another fan added, “The fall off of Dillion Danis should be studied…”

The fall off of Dillion Danis should be studied… — ViralVidz (@VidzViral97) July 21, 2024



“Bro nobody believes these tweets”– commented another fan.

Bro nobody believes these tweets — Elon Rakhmonov (@ElonRakhmonov) July 21, 2024



A fan had a similar line of thought as the others in the comments section saying, “stupid broke fk”

stupid broke fk — gainzy (@gainzy222) July 21, 2024



While Danis resorts to making false promises on Twitter, his arch nemesis, Jake Paul continues to climb the ladder in the sport and get bigger with every fight he wins.

Jake Paul to take on Alex Pereira in a boxing match?

After his win over Mike Perry, the first person Paul called out was Mike Tyson who he is supposed to face later this year. However in a call out that no one saw coming, Paul challenged UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to a fight.

‘Poatan’ had previously expressed his interest in wanting to box in the future and Paul believes he is the one to welcome ‘Poatan’ to the squared circle. Unfortunately, at this point in time, that fight is not even worth discussing. Pereira is under contract with the UFC and Dana White would never allow his champion to sideline the UFC in order to take on an individual he despises.