UFC Veteran Reveals Shared ‘Secret Sauce for Winning’ of Jake Paul and Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban

Jake Paul has something in common with Mark Cuban according to a UFC veteran. ‘The Problem Child’ is one of the biggest names in the online space/entertainment industry. He made his name through his YouTube channel and then shifted his focus to boxing. The 27-year-old is now just months away from the biggest fight of his life against Mike Tyson. A UFC veteran believes there is one secret sauce that Paul employs, which makes him so successful.

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen was talking about the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in his latest video. He reacted to a recent interview by the YouTuber turned boxer.

After watching the interview, he realized that there is a similarity between Paul and Mark Cuban. He spoke about the similarity in his YouTube video, saying:

Advertisement

“They are fans who have made it. I mean, that was the secret sauce with Mark Cuban….the secret sauce with Cuban was that he was a fan and then he made it. He was a fan, but now he owns a team.”

Mark Cuban is a lifelong NBA fan who went on to buy a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks back in 2000. Since then, he has been an essential part of turning the franchise around.

There is a similar story with Jake Paul, who was a fan of boxing since a young age. And now, he is set to fight one of boxing’s greatest sons, Mike Tyson.

It seems ‘The Problem Child’ is trying to get any advantage he can get in his fight against Tyson. Paul recently asked Drake to use the ‘Drake Curse’ to help him win.

Jake Paul asks Drake to bet on Mike Tyson so he can win through the ‘Drake Curse’

The Drake Curse is a supposed ‘curse’ in the combat sports world. According to netizens, when Drake bets on any fighter, the fighter always loses.

Advertisement

In an episode of his podcast, ‘The Problem Child’ spoke about the Drake curse and how he thinks it is real. He also had a request for Drake, posted by Betr on X:

“When Drake finally bet on me against Tommy Fury, I lost as well. I feel like it’s actually a real thing. Drake please bet on Mike for this fight.”

Jake Paul asked Drake to bet on Mike Tyson to win the fight so he could use the Drake Curse to his advantage. The pair are set to fight on July 20 this year.

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. ‘The Problem Child’ needs every advantage he can get if he wants to beat ‘Kid Dynamite’.