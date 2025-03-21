Theo Von Credits His UFC Obsession to Growing Up Watching ‘Men and Women’ Brawl After Cheating

Rabid combat fan, Theo Von has shared some insight into his self-confessed love for the UFC – and his history of viewing combat may come as a surprise to some of you.

Von, a heralded comedian, podcast host, and actor, has long shared his extreme fandom for fighting – attending a multitude of Octagon cards in recent years. Just earlier this month, the Louisiana native sat from the opening bell of the UFC 313 event to the final buzzer, taking in all 10 bouts.

Seated front-row behind fellow comedian and friend, Joe Rogan, Von had found a kinship with a host of fighters. Most notably, the 45-year-old has heaped praise on the soon-to-retire, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith. But it’s a fellow Louisianan with whom Von is best associated. Featuring former lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier on his podcast, Von is never far from action when the former fights.

Delving deeper into his obsession, Von claims growing up – chances to indulge in viewing were few and far between. In fact, according to him, the best chance of watching a violent display usually came between couples going through a turbulent relationship.

“When I was growing up you have to wait around your sh*tty apartment complex until somebody f*cking cheated on somebody,” Von said on the Full Send Podcast.

“And then the men or women would come out there and f*cking fight, but it wasn’t sanctioned. It was like f*cking 30 seconds, right?And somebody always called somebody a f**got at the end of it if it was men or women.”, he added to everyone’s bewilderment.

“And I’d show up for that,” Von laughed. “I’d f*cking stay out there for that So, of course, this is guaranteed. You don’t have to wait. And then maybe you’d get one person gets hit with a broomstick.“, Von said, as the madness continued.

However, despite his obsession with combat sports, the podcast host is prone to mishaps.

Von admits to confusing past fights for live events

Now enjoying a life of sobriety following extensive recreational drug use, Von hilariously revealed one such night in which he was left completely muddled by the UFC. Revealing he had smoked marijuana before switching on UFC Fight Pass, the funny-man thought bouts he was watching were live.

But after a chat with a friend, former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub, he actually tuned into UFC 160 – an event more than 12 years old.

“I was smoking weed one time,” Von told UFC star Sean O’Malley. “I’m hashtagging f*cking UFC 160…So, the next day, I f*cking get up. And I’m like — I was texting Brendan Schaub, I’m like, ‘Dude, that fight was f*cking crazy.'”, he laughed.

“And I looked on Twitter and somebody replied. ‘Awh, man, I’ve been high and got caught watching Fight Pass, too.”, Von noted.

Ah, well, this is not very surprising to anyone that ever seen a Theo Von podcast or watched on the Joe Rogan Experience!