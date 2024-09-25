Belal Muhammad Throws ‘P.Diddy Jibe’ at Kamaru Usman for Hanging Out With His Friends

P. Diddy has gone from being the rapper infamous for alleged s*x trafficking and other crimes to being a name UFC fighters casually diss each other with! The latest to join the ranks being welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, who threw the jibe at the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman.

Belal and Usman have been beefing for months now. It all started off when ‘Remember the Name’ beat Leon Edwards and won the belt. Since then, Usman has not had a single positive thing to say about the champion and vice versa.

Belal himself has been doing everything in his power to instigate the former champ as latter looks to make his return to the octagon, following which he would like to fight for the title. There might be a few minor inconveniences like an undefeated guy called Shavkat Rakhmonov but details are not something the devil concerns himself with, not UFC fighters.

Regardless, when Usman wore coordinated outfits with his friends to the UFC Performance Institute, Belal just randomly brought up Diddy.

“Usman was trying to get them to go to a diddy party”

First Strickland, now Belal Muhammad, the UFC fighters seem to be loving the Diddy jokes. It’s expected of Strickland… well, mostly because the worst Diddy joke Strickland can make wouldn’t probably rank in the top 30 crappiest thing he’s spoken in the last 6 months but coming from Belal, this might be a bit of a disappointment.

Has he taken the trash talking a bit too far? Probably not. Given how long he had to wait for his deserved shot and how much the title holders played him, they had it coming! Belal winning the title is a bit like Liverpool winning the Premier League after 30 years. He will lose it one day, but you’ll never hear the end of it.

Belal and his many beefs

At the moment, ‘Remember the Name‘ does not have any fighter confirmed for his title defense. However, with all the Kamaru Usman beef, one can’t help but wonder if they are hinting at a potential title shot.

Not according to Belal though! The UFC welterweight champion had to wait for years while Usman, the then champion spent his days playing tag with Colby Covington for months. The last welterweight champion did the exact same thing… with Covington again.

Now, Belal doesn’t really care who plays tag with whom but in this case, he was beating the rest of the division but couldn’t get his title shot for years, courtesy of the champions ignoring his challenges to fight him and put their UFC gold on the line.

And now that the ball’s in the Palestinian American fighter’s court, he’s not just inviting any one to play. You want a shot, go earn it- that seems to be philosophy!

After winning the title, Belal had promised to fight the best in the division. That guy at the moment would be Shavkat Rakhmonov. And Belal’s been beefing with him too, but for different reasons.

According to his genius plan, Rakhmonov and Usman can duke it out while he recovers from his last fight, and he will come back to take on the winner.

This is what Cersei Lannister had in plans in that last abominable last season of Game of Thrones. Let the North and the Dragon Queen fight the dead, whoever wins, we will pick them off. It’s so awesome this is where Belal’s mind it at right now!