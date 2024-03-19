“This G*y Can’t Make”: Khamzat Chimaev Goes on a Rant, Jon Jones and Others React as Ian Garry’s ‘I Quit’ Challenge Rattles UFC World

Fans are battering Ian Garry for his latest call-out. The Irishman called out Colby Covington to an ‘I Quit’ match with an interesting clause. The ‘I Quit’ match is a WWE concept where the fight goes on till one of the fighters says “I Quit”. Garry called out Covington to a fight like this, with the clause being that the loser of the fight has to retire from the sport. This news was posted by ESPNMMA on their official Instagram page. However, fans as well as fellow UFC fighters found the challenge very funny and roasted him in the comments section.

Ian Garry has been losing a lot of fans lately, by his own doing. The Irishman seems to have done a major blunder as Covington is a fan favorite, and naturally, they did not hold back. Here’s what Jon Jones had to say about it.

““My man said Legacy of failure””

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman responded to the call-out with laughing emojis.

Khamzat Chimaev, another welterweight fighter, roasted Ian Garry, calling him “G*y”.

“This gay can’t make his shit great, haw his gonna make mma great ?”

One fan called the Irishman “flat out cringe”.

“Ian is actually just flat out cringe and he doesn’t even do it on purpose.”

Another fan lashed out at Garry for ‘hating’ on Colby Covington.

“Bro thinks hating on Colby is gonna get him fans back”

One fan roasted Garry by saying his wife wrote the script for him.

“His wife wrote a terrible script”

Ian Garry is doing everything he can to irritate Colby Covington. So much so that the Irishman is even selling caps to annoy the American.

Ian Garry is selling Make MMA Great Again caps to “P*ss off” Colby Covington

Ian Garry is set on wanting to fight Colby Covington next. ‘The Future’ claims he will retire the American and rid the UFC of him for good. In a recent video posted to his Instagram story, Garry revealed that he is now selling caps that say ‘Make MMA Great Again’.

“Look what I’m selling. Look what I just launched, you really wanna p*ss of Colby Covington? You Make MMA Great Again and retire his a*s. Buy the cap and let’s p*ss off Colby.”

The cap is a dig at Colby Covington’s support for Donald Trump. The American wears the trademark ‘Make America Great Again’ caps to UFC events. Meanwhile, Colby Covington has obliged Garry’s intentions to fight him. He posted a 3-minute-long video addressing Garry and gave him 24 hours to sign the contract, with three stipulations.

With both fighters looking to fight each other, it may only be a matter of time before the UFC announces the fight. It will be interesting to see if the pair can back the talk.