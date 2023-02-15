“$250 Million”: Logan Paul Discloses ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Sale Figures as PRIME Completes One Year

Conor McGregor Updates About His Leg Situation Ahead of UFC Return: “I’m Throwing High Kicks Faster”

Logan Paul and KSi are two of the most well-known names to have come out of the world of social media. While the two started off as rivals and even fought each other in a boxing match twice, they are now business partners.

The two launched their business venture, a drink company PRIME last year. As one would expect, their company is doing quite well in the market and recent revelations suggest that the company might just kick its competition out of the water.

Logan Paul reveals PRIME sales numbers in the first year of business

Logan Paul and KSI were in Australia recently to launch their drink in the country. While out and about, the duo sat down for an interview where they were asked to reveal the sales numbers of their drink company.

‘The Maverick’ blew everybody’s mind as he went on to reveal that the company had done $250 million in retail sales in its first year. He said, “In year one, we cleared $110 million in retail sales. Sorry, excuse me $250 million in retail sales.”

It’s safe to say that Logan Paul and KSI have built something special with PRIME and have shown the world what can one accomplish if they mix a massive fan base with a good product.

PRIME signed a multi-year deal with the UFC earlier this year

In just one year of it being in the market, PRIME has not only done astounding numbers in sales but they have also partnered with some of the biggest names in sports. The company announced its partnership with Arsenal FC last year and now, they have become the official hydration partner of the biggest MMA promotion in the world, UFC.

The multi-year agreement will provide PRIME a chance of advertising their product on the canvas inside the UFC octagon, banners at the weigh-ins and moreover, the red and blue corners inside the octagon have now been turned into “PRIME hydration zones”. Their brand was advertised during the recent successful pay-per-view event, UFC 284 in Australia. It was headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

That said, while all of these seem like monumental achievements for a brand that has existed for just over a year, it seems like this is just the beginning for Logan Paul and KSI and it will be interesting to see what’s next for the two with their company, PRIME Hydration.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul partnering with UFC? What do you guys think about the numbers Paul revealed?