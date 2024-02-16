Andrew Tate Cancels $10–20 Million ‘Entertainment Fight’ Against Sean Strickland for Major Personal Reason

UFC fighter Sean Strickland is an extremely polarising personality. The former champion has been starting fights with multiple people online over the past few days. ‘Tarzan’ is not one to filter his thoughts before sharing them in front of millions of people. The former champion has not spared many people from the outrageous things that he says. One such individual whom Strickland bashed a few months back was Andrew Tate. The younger Tate brother recently shared his thoughts on potentially fighting Sean Strickland.

In a recent episode of his ‘Emergency Podcast’, Tate was asked about potentially fighting Sean Strickland and if he would do it. In response Tate said,

“I don’t know bro. Stop dragging me into fights all the time. I could spar, I could do a big fight and make $10-20 million. It’s not worth my time, but that is the money that would be generated. I don’t think they understand if they actually pay any attention to the life I am living or the things I’ve said. I am already in a fight… So I am in a fight and I don’t think the fight is going to end any time soon. And I have very little interest in doing any other kind of fight for entertainment.”

A few months back before his fight against Du Plessis, Strickland sat down with the Nelk Boys for a podcast. It was during this podcast that Strickland bashed Tate. He went on to state that Tate is not a good role model and there are plenty of other better role models out there for young men to choose from.

Is Sean Strickland following Conor McGregor’s footsteps?

In the past week itself, Sean Strickland had a run-in with Machine Gun Kelly and also exchanged harsh words online with Bryce Hall and Jake Paul. Strickland was never this active in picking fights, but this has changed over the past few weeks.

The former champion’s behavior these days is akin to Conor McGregor, who picks up fights with almost anyone and everyone online. While this only wins him more enemies in the MMA community, for fans, it makes it extremely entertaining. After recent exchanges, Strickland also tried to pursue a boxing match against Jake Paul.

He took it so far as to contact the UFC and check if he could do it contractually. Unfortunately, the UFC turned down his request. A fight with Andrew Tate might not materialize anytime soon, but it won’t be surprising if we see Strickland take on an influencer in a fight anytime soon.