Andrew Tate Wiretaps: Arrest Update- Leaked Chat of Victims EXPOSES Huge Setup

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested from their house in Romania on December 29th, 2022. Since then, the two have been all over the news as they undergo an investigation of alleged human trafficking and money laundering charges. The world is closely monitoring the trial. Also, many fans are posting regarding Tate frequently on social media.

While the two have pleaded to be innocent, the police have still kept them in detention as they carry out the investigation. However, as per recent revelations, the two might actually be innocent.

Is Andrew Tate being set up by the alleged “victims”- leaked wiretaps

As per recent revelations, there is a strong possibility that the Tate brothers are being set up while they might innocent. A close friend of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate who has been voicing his support for the two recently took to Twitter to share what could prove to be very strong evidence.

Tam Khan shared the leaked wiretaps of the alleged “victims”. In the leaked conversations, it could be clearly seen that the “victims’ were plotting this facade in an attempt to take down the Tate brothers.

Moreover, what’s really surprising is that the police seem to be aware of these wiretaps but have not used them as evidence in favor of Andrew Tate and his brother, which raises further question marks on the legitimacy of this case.

FREE THE TATES! The alleged ‘victims’ wiretaps expose the set up & lies. Wow. This is disturbing. They should be locked up immediately & exposed. FREE the brothers NOW! This only highlights the corruption in this case. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopG pic.twitter.com/nhYTfs4WI7 — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) February 15, 2023

While expressing his disregard for the same, Tam Khan urged that the “victims” should be exposed and put into jail. He said, “The alleged ‘victims’ wiretaps expose the setup & lies. Wow! This is disturbing. They should be locked up immediately & exposed. FREE the brothers NOW!”

Tam Khan is a former MMA athlete. He is very close to the Tate brothers. Khan was the person who helped convert the social media influencer to Islam last year, before his arrest.

Tate believes that he might be killed

Andrew Tate has often spoken about how he is in danger of being killed because he always speaks the truth without fearing anybody. And while his recent arrest seems to be an attempt to tame the former kickboxer up to an extent, Tate still believes that the end might be near.

There are two possible futures of the universe One, they kill me Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution I ask my enemies to make a choice I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat Send your best — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 14, 2023

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to suggest that there will be two outcomes following his arrest. He suggested that he would either be killed or he will come out as innocent as one of the most respected and influential people on the planet.

That said, it will be interesting to see what happens in this saga next as the Tate brothers are expected to remain in police custody until the end of the month.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s arrest? What do you guys think of Tam Khan’s tweet?