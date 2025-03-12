UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Reveals Plans to Patent a Hilarious New Choke Hold Technique

Islam Makhachev has already done it all—lightweight world champion, 15-fight win streak, and record for most title defenses at 155 lbs. He’s arguably the greatest lightweight champion the UFC has ever had the fortune of hosting. But just when you think he’s run out of ways to impress, he’s onto something new—patenting his own chokehold.

Although, this one might not be, strictly speaking, legal.

Despite being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, Islam might just be the goofiest human being Dana White has ever signed. He constantly pokes fun at Daniel Cormier’s weight, questions the Jiu-Jitsu credentials of his opponents like Dustin Poirier, and claims he could outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs!

So, it hardly comes as a surprise that he would do some truly shady things to his training partners.

In a recent video posted online, Makhachev was seen rolling with someone who appears to be Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. He’s got some side control, but midway into a neck crank, he realizes it was a great time to choke Usman out. Except he does it by placing his hands on Usman’s mouth and nose.

Usman immediately taps and runs away as Makahchev falls on the floor laughing. “I want to patent this suffocating”, he says.

Islam Makhachev on Instagram pic.twitter.com/9tSHPPezdn — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) March 12, 2025



Unfortunately, this is not something he can do to anybody inside an octagon. Certainly not who his coach believes would be the perfect fight for him next.

Gaethje touted next title defense for Islam

Gaethje, fresh off another win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 this weekend, has sounded the alarm bells in the 155 lbs division with the decision to just ask Dana White for the title shot.

Condemning his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 last year as essentially a one-off in an exhibition match, ‘The Highlight’ said, “I won 3 out of my last 4… I have to fight for the belt. Dana White, I am ready.“

Whether or not he gets the shot, Gaethje’s statement does put a damper on Ilia Topuria, who has vacated the featherweight title in hopes of getting the Makhachev fight himself.

And while the sacrifice is commendable, Gaethje simply seems to have the bragging rights. After all, before that loss at UFC 300, he was the #1 contender for the spot. He’s held both the interim and BMF titles in the past and stylistically could be a nightmare matchup for the Dagestani.

Despite being known for his violent striking prowess, Gaethje is a former NCAA Division-1 All-American and possesses the ground game to truly challenge Islam. While he has a loss to Khabib, who possesses a similar grappling and wrestling pedigree as Islam, the lightweight champion’s attitude towards fighting is far different.

Khabib’s idea of takedown was aimed for complete control with the singular aim of steady ground and pound, while Islam is far less patient. He’s really creative with his options and uses them rather liberally, which would play to Gaethje’s advantage.

Besides, Javier Mendez, Makhachev’s coach, is all for the feud. Speaking to reporters, he called Gaethje the “perfect matchup” for Islam’s next defense.

“He’s a big, known guy, and Islam hasn’t fought him, so it’s perfect.”, Mendez said.

So, if the UFC brass signs off on it, we could see a banger of a title defense in a few months. Unfortunately, Islam still won’t be us his newly discovered submission.