VIDEO: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Tried Settling Beef Between Conor McGregor and His Son Before Passing Away

Over the years, the UFC has seen a few intense rivalries between fighters. However, none has reached the levels that Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov did. The build-up to UFC 229 was arguably one of the most hostile and personal of all time. Leading up to the fight, Conor McGregor insulted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s religion, wife, father and team, among other things. He also stated that there would never be peace between the two. However, before passing away, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father had a different plan in mind.

A throwback video posted on Reddit was a clip taken from one of the very last interviews Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov gave before he passed away in July 2020. In the video, the reporter asked ‘The Eagle’s father what he made of Conor McGregor and if he disliked him now that their fight was over. The answer given came as a shock for many, including the reporter. He said,

“Today I invited Conor to our home. Yes, I made this statement I invited him as a guest. He can visit Dagestan, why not?. It is all in the past (insults). We should not stop there, life goes on. Our religion shows grace not only in words but also in deeds. If he comes you will see that he will be our dear guest. My Khabib, whenever I make a statement he never stands against that.”

The fight at UFC 229 ended in the most chaotic manner possible when Nurmagomedov jumped the fence to attack Dillon Danis. Following this, a number of his teammates jumped into the octagon to attack McGregor, resulting in an all-out brawl. Following the fight, McGregor has stated on multiple occasions that the rivalry is not over and that he would like to fight Nurmagomedov once again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father reveals UFC’s huge offer to rematch Conor McGregor

In the interview, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov revealed a piece of information that was not widely known. He stated that the UFC offered his son a whopping $15 million to take on Conor McGregor in a rematch following UFC 229.



However, ‘The Eagle’ and his team replied saying that they would consider it only if the UFC doubled the amount. UFC 229 is the best-selling PPV of all time in the history of the promotion. Therefore, it makes sense why Dana White and his team wanted to book the fight once again. Unfortunately, fans will never be able to see a rematch since ‘The Eagle’ is now done with the sport for good.