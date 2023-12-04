Tony Ferguson Tattoo Explained: Everything You Need to Know About the Ex-UFC Interim Champ’s Back Tattoo

There are a plethora of UFC fighters who display their tattoos during their time inside the octagon. Most in today’s age primarily use their tattoos as a fashion statement. However, several UFC athletes have deeper meanings behind them. Fans might miss out on the tattoos inked on fighters due to their position or size. However, the pair of wings on the back of Tony Ferguson won’t be missed by many MMA fans.

Advertisement

It is the size of Ferguson’s back tattoo that makes it impossible to miss for the fans. A close look at it will reveal that it consists of a cross as the beginning point, with two wings stretching out of it. Several reports have talked about El Cucuy’s back tattoo to date. All of them mention that he didn’t get it just to serve his fashion requirements.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp6QDrin5n4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

It is pretty evident that the cross in the tattoo signifies his religious belief in Christianity. Ferguson was raised as a Catholic Christian and even attended a Catholic school. These facts leave no doubt about the significance of the cross in his back tattoo. But there are more theories about the significance of the wings in the tattoo.

A report about the same by ‘BodyartGuru’ says that the wings on Ferguson’s back stand to signify the near-death experiences that he had in his UFC career. As per a report the wings stand as a reminder of Ferguson’s ability to come out of situations where he had almost lost a fight. But they have also caused fans to confuse him with another noted UFC star.

Fans have often mistaken Tony Ferguson for Max Holloway due to their similar tattoos

Max Holloway is one of the most well-reputed fighters in the UFC. Fans recognize Holloway by his superb prowess in striking and insanely tough chin. But, ‘Blessed’s’ back also contains an inkwork that looks much like the back tattoo of Tony Ferguson. While tattoos serve as a unique identity for individuals, the case is pretty much the opposite for these two.

But a close look at Holloway’s inkwork will reveal that it is quite different from Ferguson’s tattoo. One wing on Holloway’s back looks much like a devil’s wing due to its rugged appearance and spikes in it. Whereas the other wing presents the look of an angel’s one. It looks a lot more feathery and soothing to the eyes.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BytWnM4hz-T/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



Reports also say that Holloway got this one to signify that he is a mix of the devil and the angel. Hope you don’t confuse these two now that you know about the details regarding their back tattoos.