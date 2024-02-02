“Both Pauls Are Steroid Addicts”: Jake Paul Raises Eyebrows as Skin Issue Gets Highlighted in Recent Post

The noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, is no stranger to criticism. Fans have often called him out for building a record by defeating washed-up MMA fighters. But this time they have come up with a new allegation against ‘The Problem Child’. The upper-left side of Paul’s face showcased a plethora of acne and pimples in one of his recent on-camera appearances. This is why an ‘X’ post from ‘Drama Alert’ suspected that he may be on steroids.

Paul may have a naturally well-built physique. But his ripped look during his weigh-ins has earned him similar criticism from the fans as well. The caption to ‘Drama Alert’s’ post revealed that this time, it was Paul’s acne-ridden face that made them bash Paul. It read:

“JAKE PAUL CAUGHT ON STEROID? People thinks so due to recent acne photo.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1753129387233263974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While there were a few replies that defended Paul, but the majority of reactions to the post revealed that ‘Drama Alert’ had chosen a proper caption for their post. One of the fans bashed his noted elder brother Logan Paul as well. He wrote, “Both Pauls are steroid addicts”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HobbyExpert888/status/1753129493705658571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One more fan wrote, “Acne is normal, but I get what people are saying.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jcireal/status/1753198611611951279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan also supported the accusations against Paul writing, “He lied he wasn’t taking any of that”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Homiebishop/status/1753129964898054354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the few replies defending Paul read, “Now I’m not a big fan of his but you guys do know you can get acne without taking steroids, right? Lol”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DontCallMeMiggy/status/1753242358173351964?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, amidst all other accusations and reactions, several fans may have their eyes stuck on the comment that also labeled ‘The Problem Child’s’ brother as a steroid junkie. But is he the only one?

Logan Paul has been accused of steroid usage previously as well, along with Jake Paul

Fans may already know that Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, is also a noted YouTuber and a combat sports persona. But, most of them probably know him as the current WWE United States champion. However, the elder Paul brother has also been accused of steroid usage by his fans repeatedly.

However, ‘The Maverick’ grew tired of such accusations and finally decided to prove his critics wrong before his boxing match against Dillon Danis. Paul posted a video to his YouTube channel where he clarified that he wasn’t on steroids during his scrap against Danis. But he hadn’t made any such claims during the other times he stepped into the boxing or WWE ring. It may make fans think that he stayed clean during his Dillon Danis fight just to clean his image.