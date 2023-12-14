Colby Covington Dismisses Leon Edwards’ Accusations Against UFC While Defending the MMA Promotion

Colby Covington is all geared up for his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 which is just around the corner. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just a few days before the final event, Covington appeared at the UFC’s pre-fight press conference. He sat down with the media and shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout. He also shared his response to Edwards’s recent claims of UFC supporting Covington and wanting him to win.

The 35-year-old fighter refuted the comments made by ‘Rocky’ and expressed his love for the organisation. He said that UFC brings two deserving champions inside the cage to fight and claim the victory. He said,

“You know the UFC doesn’t really have favorites. They don’t care who the champions are going to be, they put the two best guys that are deserving of the of the shots and they let them fight it out for it. So, that’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night Leon can keep making these excuses, keep saying this stupid stuff that no one believes.”

‘Chaos’ further praised the UFC and said that he wants what is best for the fans. The American fighter also expressed that he is happy to fight for the title in his own country USA.

Moreover, during the conference Covington also shared his thoughts on the fighting style possessed by his opponent. He went on to speak at length about how he can and will outclass Edwards during the final fight.

Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards: Can he beat Edwards in striking competition?

With unmatched trash-talking skills and no filter opinion, ‘Chaos’ has been actively vocal about his upcoming bout.

During a pre-fight press conference, Covington was asked about his opponent’s skill sets and if this is going to be a typical striker vs. grappler match. Covington, who masters grappling said that he can beat Edwards who excels in striking. He also shared how he is not what he used to be, and that people will see a different version of him in the fight. He said,

“I can beat him everywhere for sure. I love that everybody says that this is a striker versus Grappler match. You can watch all the tape you watched on me but I’m not the same fighter I was last time when I stepped in the octagon. On saturday night you’re going to see a completely different version of myself and I’m going to outclass Leon.”

As much as fans are excited and all hooked into the pre-fight build-up, fans couldn’t contain their excitement for UFC 296. The closing UFC PPV event of the year is expected to deliver an electrifying night with knockouts, submissions and a lot of entertainment for the fans.