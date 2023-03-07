Andrew Tate Theme Song: Is Tourner Dans Le Vide Music Banned in LA?

A lot of things surrounding the controversial social media star Andrew Tate have been happening ever since his arrest in December. Andrew and his younger brother Tristan were arrested from their mansion in Bucharest, Romania, for suspected human trafficking and money laundering. They have spent over two months in prison after the Romanian judicial court rejected the appeal against detention thrice. Since the arrest, many pieces of evidence and theories have come to light on social media. These were either from Tate’s supporters or the opposite crowd.

Recently, it was also reported that the theme song of Andrew Tate has been banned from some parts of the world. Let’s check how much of that statement is true.

Is Andrew Tate’s theme song banned?

So apparently, Andrew Tate doesn’t have his own song. Tourner Dans Le Vide, a popular French song by artist Adila Sedraïa, known as Indila, is most commonly used in Tate’s video. And it matches the vibes of the self-proclaimed men’s influencer.

Thus, the song is billed as Andrew Tate’s theme song by many of his supporters. It is also said that after Tate used the song in his videos, it gained more popularity. Even after his arrest, the song is being used by many fans in his videos.

However, it seems like there have been certain restrictions on the song lately. A Twitter user reported that LA County, PFT, and some gyms have banned the song. The Twitter user further added that a gym owner in Los Angeles contacted him and said that he was not allowed to play the song as it was banned by LA County.

Now, it is important to note that Tate doesn’t own the copyrights of the song. He and his fans just used it, or maybe overuse it for his videos. Thus, this won’t affect him financially.

Is Andrew Tate still in prison?

Yes, the 36-year-old is still in a Romanian prison after the court denied his bail for the third time last month. He and his brother are now supposed to stay in jail until the end of March. After that, there will be another hearing on the case.

It is important to note that the brothers aren’t charged with the crimes. As the prosecutors are yet to provide evidence against them. The Tate brothers are detained on the grounds of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier reports also suggested that the brothers might be having severe health issues. But the judicial court said that they will receive treatment in Romania. Thus, it remains to be seen what happens with the brothers in the coming time.

What are your thoughts on their extended detention? What do you guys think about the song being banned?