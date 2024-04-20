Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Returns to Combat Sports to Face Elle Brooke at MisFits Boxing 15

Paige VanZant continues to be associated with combat sports despite parting ways with the UFC. Following her departure from the promotion, she started competing in the Bare Knuckle boxing championship.Although she did not find much success there, VanZant never lost her passion, and will be rteturning to the ring against Elle Brooke on a MISFISTS card.

On the other hand, Brooke is a newcomer who has proven to be quite promising, at just 26 years of age. Apart from being a formidable opponent for anyone in the division, she is also an Only Fans model. On May 25, just over a month from now, she will square off against VanZant.

Although the former UFC fighter is quite experienced, the 26 year old is confident in her ability to get the win. That is also evident from her X post in which she vowed to defeat her opponent, saying,

“When they call, I accept. About to retire a UFC star.”

This bout was already exciting on paper. However, Brooke’s confidence has raised the stakes even higher. Hence, with the event just weeks away, fans are already scouring the internet for the stats and physical attributes of both fighters.

Paige VanZant vs. Elle Brooke: What do we know about them?

Al though Paige VanZant is a much more experienced fighter, Brooke has more ring experience. She has competed in 5 boxing bouts and has only lost once. Meanwhile, the former UFC fighters yet to find her first boxing victory.

In terms of their physical attributes, VanZant has a two-inch height advantage as she stands tall at 5 foot 4 inches. Whereas, the 26-year-old stands tall at 5 foot 2 inches. Other than that, the 30-year-old also has an advantage in the reach.

From the looks of it, this bout is evenly matchedon paper, and neither will have an outright advantage. The only factor that will make a difference is how both fighters perform on the night.