“Training for a Reason”: UFC Veteran Fuels ‘Return of Khabib Nurmagomedov’ Rumors After ‘Eagle’ Was Sighted in Training Camp

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the very few fighters who had the luxury of stepping away from the sport in his prime. Following his win at UFC 254, ‘The Eagle’ stated that personal reasons forced him to step away. Despite several attempts from Dana White and the UFC to lure him back to the sport, Nurmagomedov did not change his decision. However, Chael Sonnen in a YouTube video suggested that a comeback might be on the cards.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen talked about the possibility of ‘The Eagle’ headlining UFC 300. He stated,

“And guys this is nothing more than a rumour. But it is a rumour that came from coach Mendez who is training him. Who says I don’t train him unless it is for a fight. You know he is not going to come back at 155. And of course the very first association went to Canada, of course it went to George St-Pierre. And that sure would be a superfight.”

While the news might have gotten the fans excited, sadly, Sonnen went on to add that despite the rumours, there is no chance that ‘The Eagle’ would headline UFC 300. He said,

“But there is a reason, Khabib is training for a reason. Khabib is not fighting at a 155-pounds ever again. And Dana is not putting on UFC 300 without a title on top of the bill.”



The search for the main event at UFC 300 is an ongoing process for White and the UFC, with no success so far. Everyone from Brock Lesnar to Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey have been rumoured to be the main event for the card. However, recent rumours of Nurmagomedov’s return are fuelled by coach Javier Mendez, who posted videos of ‘The Eagle’ training alongside his fellow teammates.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the UFC?

In the YouTube video, Sonnen stated that ‘The Eagle’ was currently training with his former coach, Javier Mendez. This might not necessarily mean a return to fighting. In the past, ‘The Eagle’ has turned down offers in excess of $20 million for a return. Therefore, we know that money is not a motivator for him.

‘The Eagle’ might miss the feeling of competing now that it has been almost three years on the sidelines. Even then, it is hard to imagine a return to the UFC for ‘The Eagle’. If he were to return to action, many people believe that it would be in an exhibition grappling match or something along those lines. While Sonnen might believe otherwise, only time will tell if there is any truth to these rumours.