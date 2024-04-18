True Geordie Sees UFC 303 as Make or Break Moment for Conor McGregor: “Can’t Beat Michael Chandler”

There is a buzz of excitement around the UFC lately as Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon after about three years. However, YouTuber TrueGeordie raised a concerning point about The Notorious’s upcoming fight. The 37-year-old YouTuber counted ‘Mystic Mac’s’ return fight against Michael Chandler to be a ‘must-win’ one in his latest video on ‘The Pain Game’.

‘True Geordie’ opined McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler to be a make-or-break situation for the Irishman. Although a loss might not necessarily lead to the Crumlin native’s retirement, a win would definitely help him recover the lost image that he once had in the UFC community.

On the other hand, there are also some negative aspects to consider. While McGregor’s rival, Michael Chandler, is a thoroughly entertaining fighter, his record in the UFC is a pretty average one.

This is why the YouTuber implied that McGregor needs to beat Chandler to prove his worth. Geordie said,

“It feels ‘make or break’ for McGregor already. Yeah, he’s not gonna give up if he loses the fight. But if you can’t beat Michael Chandler, who the fu*k do you beat?”

It’s quite apparent that the 35-year-old Irishman is far past his prime currently. On top of that, the repeated delays in his UFC return had several fans claiming he had lost his love for fighting.

Although McGregor has since proved all of them wrong with the announcement of his return date, it remains to be seen if he can excite his fans with a victory.

Will Conor McGregor be able to make his comeback to the UFC with a victory?

McGregor’s in-octagon showdowns to date prove that he packs enough prowess to best ‘Iron’ Chandler. However, he had his last fight on 21 July 2021, after which he had to go on a hiatus due to a broken shinbone. Hence, it’s quite apparent that McGregor may feel the effects of ‘ring rust’ on 29 June.

On the other hand, ‘True Geordie’ has come up with an even more shocking revelation that might hamper McGregor’s performance severely. He highlighted one of the Irishman’s Road House interviews and specified how the 35-year-old was having a withdrawal because of his drug abuse.

The McGregor fans will want their beloved star to stay away from those toxic substances now that he is stepping into the octagon again. Yet, only the future can tell if his ill habits will affect the UFC 303 fight.