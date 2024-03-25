“Billie Eiliish I Love You”: Ryan Garcia Posts Yet Another Tirade of Strange Tweets Sparking Fans’ Concern

Ryan Garcia claims he is now dating Billie Eilish. For a few weeks now, Garcia has been very random on X. The boxer has posted everything from conspiracy theories, grave accusations, religious tweets, and so on. However, his recent tweets about the Academy Award winner singer Billie Eilish has fans worrying about him once again. ‘KingRy’ is currently preparing to fight Devin Haney for his belt next, but fans are more concerned about his current mental state. His tweets even garnered reaction from the former UFC Middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, even after facing immense criticisms, Garcia’s shenanigans on the social media did not seem to improve. Continuing his series of erratic tweets, the 25-year-old boxer asked Eilish out on a date. The post read,

“Billie Eiliish I love you let’s go on that date respectfully you and I forever”

Advertisement

Well, if this was not crazy enough, Garcia took things a step further. He went on to claim that they were dating.

“Just bc Billie and I dating don’t mean it a a problem. She’s A QUEEN RESPECT IT”

Quite expectedly, the series of tweets made no sense to the fans and received significant backlash. Here’s what fans had to say about Ryan Garcia’s tweets:

Advertisement

“Ryan coming out with some weird things right now lol”

One user stated it was hard being a Garcia fan.

“It’s hard being your fan”

Another user urged him to focus on his fight.

“Focus on your God damn fight bro”

However, amidst all the negativities around ‘KingRy’, there was one thing that Garcia did recently that earned everyone’s respect. The young boxer squashed his beef with Canelo Alvarez.

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez squash their beef on Instagram

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez used to be training partners. ‘KingRy’ trained under Alvarez’s coach for sometime before parting ways. After the separation, the pair had some beef with each other for a long time. Both himself and ‘Canelo’ would criticize each other and Garcia started talking trash about his camp.

The beef even went on to involve Floyd Mayweather who sided with Alvarez. He criticized Garcia for trash talking the place he learned to box from. However, in a recent Instagram post, Ryan Garcia squashed the beef with the Unified Super Middleweight Champion of the world saying,

“Thank you canelo for all the lessons and teachings you gave me. Also thank you to @caneloteam for all the training you helped me with forever grateful and I’m thankful! From the bottom of my soul.”

Canelo Alvarez then commented on the post urging the young boxer to focus on winning his next fight and reminding him that it’s all love from himself and his team. The post surprised fans on X who were happy to see the pair become friends again.