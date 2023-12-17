WATCH: Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis Brawl at UFC 296, Captured From Multiple Angles

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, who are set to fight in Canada, started a brawl at UFC 296 inside the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena. This heat seems to have transferred from the recent UFC 2024 presser where the South African fighter got too personal and went after Strickland’s dad. He was totally angered because of that. Now, we’ve seen them brawl at the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington event. While it quickly went viral, let’s check out the incident from multiple angles.

At the recent 2024 presser, Strickland and Du Plessis, who are set to headline next year’s first pay-per-view event, exchanged heated words. Strickland commented on the challenger Du Plessis, referencing his coach and himself. In response, the South African went more personal, commenting about Strickland’s dad and claiming he used to beat him.

At UFC 296, after being seated near each other, Strickland lunged at Du Plessis moments after the camera cut away from the fighters. In the video, Strickland can be seen calmly asking Gilbert Burn’ family to move so he can confront Du Plessis. And after he got the space he jumped at Du Plessis, throwing punches before getting lost in the crowd. Check out the video from multiple angles below.

Seat View

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C08O4c4rWSh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Side Angle View

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C08M1IFNJdC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Different Wide Angles

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist/status/1736237730474909719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C08OiPTLxgk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the video, we can see Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, and other fighters watching the brawl. The event has become even more interesting and hyped after this incident, escalating the heat and rivalry between them. The hype for their fight has reached new heights.

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Details

Sean Strickland, who surprised everyone by winning the title against Israel Adesanya, will defend his Middleweight Title next year against Dricus Du Plessis. The event will be live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1736237700326236424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Coming to the fight, Strickland boasts a career record of 28-5-0, while Du Plessis holds a record of 20-2-0. Their finish rates stand at 53% for Strickland and an impressive 95% for Du Plessis. As they gear up to face each other next month, the octagon becomes the place to settle their differences.