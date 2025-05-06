Joe Rogan Feels Team Khabib’s ‘No Girlfriend, No Bullsh*t’ Rule Is the Secret Behind Their Unbeaten Streak

There aren’t many fighters in the UFC who can say that they’re currently unbeaten. There are only a few who can say it after 20 fights, and fewer still who retired without ever suffering a loss. Khabib Nurmagomedov famously counts himself among that rarefied elite.

During an MMA career that spanned 22 years, Khabib chalked up a phenomenal 29-0 record, defeating the likes of world champions like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje along the way.

But what is the Russian fighter’s secret? While every fighter has their exercise regime, diet, and possibly superstitions to give them the physical and mental edge, Joe Rogan has pointed towards an aspect that is quite specific to Khabib and his Dagestan heritage.

Speaking on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator looked far beyond the Octagon and the gymnasium where Khabib honed his body. In fact, Rogan suggested that the secret to Khabib’s enduring success lay far closer to home.

“Their discipline was second to none. They were, like, ‘no girlfriends, no phones, no bulls**t, no video games, f**k you, we train.’ Recover, train, eat, recover, train. And you want to really be a champion? This is how you have to work,” the JRE host claimed.

According to Rogan, it was the lack of distraction that allowed Khabib to focus so intently on his in-ring prowess and maintain the levels he has since first debuting in the UFC in 2012.

Rogan further suggested that it stems from the psychology of Russian fighters, with a specific focus on Khabib’s Dagestani heritage. And of course, this naturally led to the inclusion of another highly impressive Dagestan fighter.

“And this is why Islam Makhachev is so good. That’s why Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined”, he argued. Well, Makhachev certainly has walked a few miles in Khabib’s shoes. In fact, it can be argued that he’s walked a farther than Khabib ever did.

Has Makhachev surpassed Khabib’s legacy?

Khabib is the record holder for the longest Lightweight Championship reign in UFC history, with his reign lasting just shy of three years.

While Makhachev has already suffered his first loss, he continues to close in on Khabib’s total win count – Makhachev’s overall record currently stands as 27-1 following his most recent victory over Renato Moicano.

However, on this way to the 15-fight win streak he holds now, Makhachev has accomplished five successful title fights, with four defenses to count — to Khabib’s three.

Besides, a versatile arsenal of impressive kickboxing skills in addition to some truly creative grappling, compared to Khabib’s tried and tested chain wrestling complemented by ground and pound, also makes for an interesting debate on the subject.

However, at 33 years old, the only answer that would truly satisfy the debate would be if Makhachev ever dares to compete in another weight class and become a champion in two divisions.

As such, the lightweight champion is said to be keeping a keen eye on the UFC 315 welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena.

While Khabib has argued that he would not like Makhachev to take on Belal to preserve their friendship, some UFC analysts have argued that the lightweight champion would not mind fighting the Palestinian-American for a chance to define his legacy.