“Absolute Idiocy”: Fans Left Horrified as Jon Jones Joins Hands With Steve-O for Bizarre Stunt

Jon Jones is one of the most recognizable MMA fighters in the world at the moment. He has firmly established himself as one of the most dangerous men in the world. Therefore, is it common for Jones to partake in different promotional activities displaying his strengths. In a most recent video Jones was seen helping social media star Steve-O get a cauliflower ear.

Advertisement

Steve-O is an American entertainer whose career exploded after joining the cast of ‘Jacka**’. He developed the reputation of being one of the cast’s most daring members due to his propensity to pull off extraordinary and frequently deadly acts. The popularity of “Jacka**” spawned other spin-off films, cementing Steve-O’s place in pop culture.

In the video shared on Twitter, Jon Jones is seen punching two weight plates put together. Steve-O on the other hand, is seen placing his ear on the plates in order to absorb the blow of the shots. Cauliflower ears is a condition that develops after repeated blows to the ear. This causes fluid or blood to collect under the perichondrium, a layer of connective tissue that covers the cartilage. As a result the ear becomes swollen and deformed. It is most commonly found among wrestlers.

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans had some interesting things to say about the video. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “Steve is a joke”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NikkuAbhishek/status/1725696235502453059?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan added, “Honestly if I could have cauliflower ear and say it’s from Jon jones I’d do it lol”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BXRDDDD/status/1725660373041205456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



“Absolute idiocy”- commented a fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShivaStaySteady/status/1725657758861840508?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



While the video is all fun and games, for MMA fans there is only one question when it comes to Jon Jones. When will he return?

Jon Jones set to return against Stipe Miocic in 2024?

Unfortunately for all MMA fans, their dream fight between Jones and Miocic went down the drain. A few weeks before the fight was supposed to take place, Jones suffered a serious injury and had to undergo surgery. According to reports, Jones will take at least 6-9 months to recover. This means that fans will see him in action in the second half of 2024.

Dana White has stated that Jones’ return will be against Miocic for the heavyweight title. However, a lot can change in eight months. It will be interesting to see if Miocic is the fight for Jones when he returns or a better storyline forces Dana White to change his plans.