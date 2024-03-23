Sean O’Malley Forsees Khabib Nurmagomedov-Esque ‘Undefeated’ Retirement Despite Early Career Loss

Sean O’Malley wants to be like Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite being called the next Conor McGregor, it would seem the UFC Bantamweight Champion is looking to replicate Nurmagomedov’s career. The Dagestani fighter went 29-0 in his MMA career, never once suffering a loss in the octagon. ‘Sugar’ reveals that in an ‘ideal’ world, it is something he would like to replicate as he chases greatness.

Sean O’Malley has lost just once in his professional career. He lost to Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera after injuring himself in the octagon at the UFC 252 and not being able to fight. However, he has since avenged that loss in UFc 299. In an interview with Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel, ‘Sugar’ revealed how he wants to go unbeaten. He said,

“I mean ideally, all said and done, I end it like Khabib, undefeated, as everyone came to agree that I am undefeated, it’s on my Sherdog. I am officially 18-0, 19-0, I forget.”

Sean O’Malley believes that after his rematch against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299, he is now officially unbeaten in the UFC as he avenged his only loss. The UFC Bantamweight Champion will now look to defend his title again at 135 lbs before he can make any plans to move up in weight.

In the same interview, he revealed his plans for the division, as well as for himself. With the option of going up in weight and fighting the likes of Ilia Topuria, he finally gave some clarity on his future plans.

Sean O’Malley gives fans clarity on his future plans in the UFC

Sean O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria immediately after his win over Chito Vera at UFC 300. So naturally, it came as an indication that he would be moving up in weight. However, while in conversation with former UFC Champion Michael Bisping, he revealed his plans for the division.

“I definitely look forward to defending the title multiple times at 35 (135 lbs). Whether I go up to 45 (145 lbs) someday or not, it’s not really necessarily in my plans, I don’t need to.”

However, he also revealed that the only reason he would move up in weight is to fight the champion. Becoming a double champ is something that only a handful of fighters have done. O’Malley has also cleared the air recently about the accusations of him trying to avoid Merab Dvalishvili stating that he is ready to fight.

Quite understandably, Sean O’Malley is chasing greatness and looking to build his legacy. However, while all that is true, ‘Suga’ must look to defend his title multiple times before he can even think of going up in weight.