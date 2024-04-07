Intrigued by WrestleMania 40 Bo Nickal Shares WWE Dream Ahead of UFC 300

WrestleMania 40 was a landmark event for the WWE and it even caused a tremor in the UFC camp. Middleweight fighter Bo Nickal was especially intrigued by the event and soon revealed his desire to be a part of the WWE in the future.

Nickal is currently on a stint of victories in the UFC and will be facing Cody Brundage at UFC 300. Although the fight is crucial for both fighters, the 28-year-old might already be planning for a change in his career. Following Wrestlemania 40, the UFC middleweight took to X to express his amazement at the event. Nickal also insisted that he would definitely sign with the WWE at some point in the future.

“Watching @WWEWrestlemania tonight. Definitely getting in there at some point in my career.”

Nickal is not the first to have such a dream, as many UFC fighters desire to switch over to the WWE. Moreover, given the UFC and WWE’s recent merger, such crossovers have become easier than ever. Triple H even seconded this fact when he appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast

Triple H welcomes UFC athletes to the WWE

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the WWE’s chief content officer. Recently, the former wrestler appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where they talked about the UFC and WWE merger in detail. During the conversation, the 54-year-old claimed that he is open to more collaborations with the UFC, including combined events in the future.

Moreover, Levesque also took the example of Rey Mysterio and Michael Chandler to show how athletes have already started crossing over to each other’s promotions.

“I think you probably likely to like Chandler coming into ours or you know Rey Mysterio was at a fight a while ago at the UFC and did some stuff with them. I think you’ll see stuff like that I think you’ll also see us going into markets with combined events.”

Considering how WWE and UFC have since buried the hatchet, it is very possible for Nickal to follow his dreams. However, he still has to build a legacy, and winning the UFC 300 fight will be paramount to that.