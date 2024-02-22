UFC Ring Girls: How Much Do Arianny Celeste, Brookliyn Wren, and Others Earn from a Single UFC Event?

UFC Ring Girls are an integral part of fight night. The organization regularly holds events all over the world. Fans tune in to watch fights from all over the world, and the company is enjoying success at levels it has not experienced before. With the rapid fame and success the company is enjoying, a lot of other people have made quite a livelihood from their association with the organization. One such category of people is the Ring Girls.

UFC Ring Girls are a part of every fight that takes place in the organization. They are present for the weigh-ins, the face-offs, and the fight itself.

Their main role is to signal the start of the next round with a card walking around the octagon. So how much do they earn?

Some UFC Ring Girls earn more than others based on their popularity. According to SportsManor, they earn $1,000 in fight fees. However, during PPV events, they earn an additional $5,000.

The highest-paid ring girl currently is also considerably the most famous one, Arianny Celeste. She boasts of over 3 million followers on Instagram and reportedly earns $1 million annually.

There is currently no information on how much the rising star Brooklyin Wren earns. However, there is one UFC legend that does not see any logic in the organization using ring girls.

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not understand the point of using UFC Ring Girls during fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a legend of the fight game. Many fans consider him as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and respect his opinion.

During a media event in Russia, ‘The Eagle’ called UFC Ring Girls “most useless people in martial arts” and could not understand why they are used in the first place:

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function?…You can show that it is the second round on the screen.”

UFC Ring Girls have been a part of the organization for a long time and are not going anywhere, anytime soon. Ring Girls in general have been associated with combat sports for a long time.

Unfortunately, the Dagestani icon believes it would be easier to display what round it is on the screen.