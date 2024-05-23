“This is Your Champ”: Belal Muhammad Ridicules Leon Edwards for Botched Intense Workout Before UFC 304

The rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad has been a long time coming. Now as the fight gets closer, the war or words between the two fighters has begun. And it would appear that given the recently released botched training video featuring Edwards, Belal is starting off with a low-key win.

In the video, the champion first pulls a set of weights towards himself using a rope. His trainer then instructs him to push the set of weights to the other side. While trying to do so, Edwards loses his grip and falls head-first onto a dumbbell placed on the set of weights.

A huge thud can be heard as soon as his head hits the dumbbell. While most would feel for Edwards and his pain, Muhammad isn’t too wary of a head injury to his opponent.

‘Remember the Name’ reacted to the clip on Twitter saying,

“this is your champ ..weights hit him with a 3 piece and a soda.”

"this is your champ ..weights hit him with a 3 piece and a soda"



The reference to a three-piece and a soda here pertains to the backstage incident involving Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. After attacking him backstage, Masvidal stated that he served Edwards a three-piece and a soda.

It has since become a commonly used term among fighters in the UFC. That said, Leon Edwards will be aiming to get the last laugh against Muhammad as he prepares to take him on at UFC 304 on home turf.

Leon Edwards plans to get rid of ‘nuisance’ Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards are no strangers to each other. Albeit for just two rounds, the two men went after each other fight in March 2021. The match unfortunately ended due to an eye poke.

Edwards believes that he was outclassing Muhammad and it was just a matter of time before he got a finish. Muhammad on the other hand believes otherwise.

In recent interviews, Edwards stated that he wanted to get rid of Muhammad who he considers a ‘nuisance’ so that he can focus on other fights. In addition to this, Edwards also asserted that he has never lost when fighting at home and plans on maintaining that record at UFC 304.

Belal, on the other hand, has had to wait for a very long time for his shot at the title. Imagine a 9-fight win streak to just get to a title shot. So, ‘Rocky’ better bring his A-game because you better believe, Belal is. He is already training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, both champions who have fought far more accomplished strikers than Edwards.