UFC 298 Location: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria- Best Traffic Route, Tickets, and More

Fight fans are all set and excited for the upcoming UFC 298, where Alexander Volkanovski, who has an impeccable 26-3-0 UFC record, will defend his title against Ilia Topuria, who is one of the most dangerous fighters on the roster. Not only that, but it also features Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker, along with fighters like Henry Cejudo and others. With such a stacked card, many fans are definitely coming from different parts to attend the event. To make their job easier, here’s the fan’s guide, which will help fans with finding tickets, the best traffic routes, and other important details.

Advertisement

How to buy the tickets for UFC 298- Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?

The Volkanovski vs. Topuria event is scheduled to take place in Anaheim, California, at the Honda Center, with a seating capacity of less than 20,000. Fans should act quickly to secure their tickets. Talking about it, they are selling quite fast, and fans can purchase them from Viagogo. The prices start from $283 and go up to over $7000 for VIP seating with the superstars.

Advertisement

From this arena, the nearest hotel is Ayres Hotel, which is almost full, but there are other options like Castaway Motel, JW Marriott Anaheim Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Anaheim – Orange County, The Westin Anaheim Resort, and Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. There are a lot of options in terms of hotels that fans can book based on their budget and needs.

Best Traffic Routes To Honda Center

Fans traveling by train from Anaheim Street Station to the arena can walk to Long Beach Bus Station. From there, they can board the Greyhound US0831 bus, which will take them to the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center. A short walk from there will lead them to the arena.

Notably for fans, bags and purses at Honda Center, events must be no larger than 5 in. x 9 in. x 2 in., including clear bags. All other bags, purses, or clutches are not allowed. And they also cannot enter with any kind of video or photo cameras.

Apart from that, as per their guidelines, fans are not allowed to smoke, excessively alcohol, throw things, enter fighting areas, bring tickets, resell tickets, and other basic things.