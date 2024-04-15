Conor McGregor Starts ‘Nasty Mind Games’ Following Fight Announcement, Michael Chandler Fires Back

Conor McGregor’s mind games have begun. The Irishman will take on Michael Chandler during the International Fight Week on July 29. Dana White announced the fight at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. This means that ‘Mystic Mac’ will return to the octagon after almost three years against Chandler, who has been waiting for this fight since last year. And ever since the confirmation, McGregor’s trash-talking to get into his opponent’s head is underway on social media.

Conor McGregor always uses trash-talk as a psychological weapon to get into the minds of his opponents. For most of his career, his ‘Nasty’ tactic worked. His latest target is Michael Chandler, who he will take on at UFC 303. McGregor posted a voice note on X, mimicking Chandler from a scene during their TUF shoot. It said,

“We’re gonna fight right now? We’re gonna do this right now? Right here and right now?”

However, soon after McGregor’s dig, ‘Iron’ immediately got back at ‘The Notorious’. Michael Chandler responded by saying,

“Conor, it’s too late to be scared.”

One of the nastiest instance of Conor McGregor playing mind games in the past is with Khabib Nurmagomedov, getting his family involved in the trash talk. However, that one ended up backfiring on him as Khabib walked away with the victory. Now, when he is trying similar tactics again, it will be interesting to see if his mind games work on Michael Chandler.

Meanwhile, apart from Michael Chandler, McGregor seems to have a brand new challenger. Following UFC 300, Max Holloway called out ‘Mystic Mac’ to a fight for the BMF title.

Max Holloway wants a BMF bout with Conor McGregor

Max Holloway put on one of the best performances of his career against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The former UFC Featherweight Champion knocked Gaethje out cold to establish himself as the new BMF champion in the UFC. Following his victory, the 32-year-old called out Conor McGregor as one of his options for his BMF title defense. He said,

“Brother, we got options, brother. Conor likes to consider himself a BMF, right? So we can figure that out.”

Conor McGregor, however, responded indirectly by congratulating Max Holloway with a sly emoji. His post read,

As things stand, Conor McGregor currently has his eyes set on fighting Michael Chandler next. The Irishman will fight at welterweight in his return to the octagon. He will look to win over ‘Iron’ first before aiming for other challenges in the UFC. With the much hyped return of McGregor now being confirmed, it will be interesting to see what future plans McGregor has for his UFC career.