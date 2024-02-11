Where Is UFC 300: How to Get There? Tickets, Hotels, and Other FAQs

The UFC community has been buzzing about the UFC 300 since the ending days of 2023. Dana White’s announcement about the date and venue of the coveted UFC PPV, also had several fans excited about enjoying all the action with their own eyes. Most of them may already know that UFC 300 will take place at the noted T-Mobile Arena on the night of 13 April this year.

Advertisement

Hence, a lot of them may have also started working out the blueprint to be at that event. So, here we will try to facilitate the trip planning of those fans with some important pieces of information that might help them with their journey and stay for the UFC 300.

How can fans get to the scheduled venue of UFC 300, the T-Mobile Arena?

The T-Mobile Arena is located in one of the most famous cities in the US, Las Vegas. It is pretty easy for any fan to get informed about the travel routes from their location to a famous city like Vegas. But reaching the T-Mobile Arena from the incoming-outgoing hotspots of Vegas may prove to be a tougher task.

Advertisement

However, the fans landing at the Vegas airport may find it pretty easy to reach the T-Mobile Arena. It’s just 3.4 miles away and a taxi will easily get them there within 6-7 minutes, costing them $20-$25. Fans can also get there by a Westbound Tropicana after Spencer RT 201 bus. However, they’ll have to walk 800m to get to T-Mobile Arena after getting down at the Tropicana after the Vegas stop.

The T-Mobile Arena is also just 1.1 km away from the MGM Grand Monorail station, which makes it easy for fans to walk across the meager distance. But getting to the MGM Grand Monorail station will take 22 minutes from the previous stop, Sahara Las Vegas Monorail Station. Hence, it’s quite easy for the fans to choose to travel there via the railway as well.

How can the fans secure tickets to the UFC 300?

A look at T-Mobile Arena’s official website reveals that the tickets will go on sale from 23 February onwards. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the fans who want to attend the event need to keep their eyes on the website so that they can book their tickets as soon as they go out for sale.

Which hotels can the fans reside in if they have to spend a night outside for UFC 300?

Fans from all kinds of economic backgrounds of the society attend UFC events. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the affordability of hotels will be different for most fans. Here’s a list of hotels and their approximate costs that the fans attending UFC 300 might choose for accommodation.

The Cromwell (0.2 km from T-Mobile Arena) – Cost: $68 per night

Bellagio Las Vegas (0.2 km from T-Mobile Arena) – Cost: $175 per night

Caesars Palace Las Vegas (0.4 km from T-Mobile Arena) – Cost: $98.5 per night

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (0.4 km from T-Mobile Arena) – $138 per night

Advertisement

There are several other affordable as well as luxurious hotels in which the fans can choose to reside if they are planning a multiple-night trip for UFC 300.

Why did the UFC authorities choose the T-Mobile Arena to host UFC 300?

Well, it may be agreed that the UFC authorities have made a wise decision to choose the T-Mobile Arena for their milestone PPV. Apart from being one of the most noted indoor arenas in the US, the T-Mobile Arena has also hosted a plethora of UFC events to date, including the massive UFC 229.

This is why numerous UFC fans have already been through UFC PPV trips to the T-Mobile Arena. Such fans won’t have to do much to be at UFC 300 except gather some more money and repeat their plan.

How many fights of the coveted UFC 300 card have been announced to date?

It won’t be wrong to see that the fight cards of UFC PPVs are the primary factor behind pulling the fans into the venues. Most fans may agree that the UFC has done a fair job regarding the UFC 300 fight card. However, there are other opinions as well.

Here’s a list of all the fights that have been announced for the night of 13 April to date:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (UFC strawweight title fight) (co-main event)

Prelims

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

But a lot of fans are currently in question about the main event of the coveted night. However, there are several predictions currently in the UFC community about the UFC 300 headliner.

Which fight will highlight UFC 300?

This is perhaps the most prized question in the UFC world currently. However, no one except the UFC CEO, Dana White, will be able to answer this question. The fans have been polarized regarding their predictions about the UFC 300 main event.

Some say it’ll feature the return of the biggest UFC PPV star, Conor McGregor, while another chunk of fans feel that the noted former UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya will end his hiatus to make a comeback at the UFC 300 main event on 13 April.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mmamania/status/1752867605394956410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In maximum cases, it is the main event of a night that accounts for the number of ticket sales. Hence, it won’t be wrong to expect that Dana White and Co. will probably announce the main event before the tickets to UFC 300 go on sale. The fans will need to be really swift if they want to grab their opportunity to be at the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 300.