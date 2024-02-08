UFC 300: Tom Aspinall Books Flight Hinting at Potential Super Fight Against Alex Pereira

UFC 300 is inching ever so close. This is significantly increasing the pressure on Dana White and his team to announce the main event for UFC 300. A few months back, White had promised an extremely stacked card for UFC 300. So far, White and his team have lived up to that promise. There is one piece missing from the puzzle, and Tom Aspinall’s latest Instagram story might suggest that he might be the missing piece.

The main event at UFC 300 is something that has been the centre of attention for a while now. White is asked about it at every press conference and every interview he gives. Unfortunately, the UFC President does not have anything concrete for fans just yet.

Current interim champion Tom Aspinall got fans excited with his latest Instagram story suggesting that he might be travelling to Vegas at the same time as UFC 300. Aspinall put up a screenshot of him looking for flights to Vegas on the 7th of April and returning on the 14th of April. UFC 300 for context takes place on the 13th of April.

Dana White is in desperate need of a super fight to top UFC 300. Putting just another title fight on the card will not do it justice. The 54-year-old and his team will need a super fight to live up to the expectations of the fans. In a recent interview, Dana White stated that UFC 300 has been challenging because he wants to deliver the best fight card that has ever been built. Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira will definitely be a super fight worth of headlining UFC 300.

A closer look at Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereria

Tom Aspinall is the current interim heavyweight champion in the UFC. However, he is in a limbo at the moment as neither Jones nor Miocic want to fight him. Despite being healthy, Aspinall will have to wait for the winner of Jones vs Miocic before he can step into the octagon again. This could easily put him on the sidelines for a year.

A fight between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall would be both extremely competitive as well as a super fight that fans have been craving. However, there are no concrete reports at this point that indicate the UFC is working on Aspinall vs Pereira.