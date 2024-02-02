UFC 300: Tom Aspinall Urges Bruce Buffer to Use ‘F*cking’ Term at Mega Event After Request From Fans

Every fighter who will be part of UFC 300 is set to make history. Considering it’s a milestone for the company, the fights lined up are truly spectacular. For this historic event, Jim Miller has made a special request to Bruce Buffer, asking to be introduced as ‘Jim ‘Fuc**ng’ Miller.’ Despite Buffer denying the request, the UFC Interim Champion Tom Aspinall has once again asked the UFC legend to reconsider for the fans on X.

In the UFC, one irreplaceable element is the ring introduction from the iconic Bruce Buffer. Since the late ’90s, Buffer has been the octagon announcer, participating in countless events. While he has his own style of introducing athletes, Miller, as mentioned above, made a special request. In a recent conversation with The Schmo, Buffer denied it, stating he doesn’t like cussing. In his words,

“I don’t like cursing in my job. I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim ‘Friggin’ Miller, maybe.”

Following this, numerous fans on the internet expressed disappointment and urged Buffer to fulfill the request. Tom Aspinall also shared his thoughts on Buffer’s decision, urging him and stating that don’t let the fans down.

No doubt, iconic introductions like the one and only Bruce Buffer hype up and set the tone for the matchup. However, Miller’s request, although not liked by Buffer, presents an alternative. Now, all eyes are on UFC 300 to see how Miller gets introduced in his fight.

Who is Jim Miller fighting at UFC 300?

The fight card for UFC 300 features big names like Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, including the iconic 40-year-old Jim Miller. Talking about the 40-year-old, UFC President announced Bobby Green as Miller’s next challenge, aiming for a spot in the top 15 rankings.

White mentioned that Green hadn’t seen a scorecard in two years, indicating that he finished every fight. This matchup was booked twice before but didn’t happen. Now, on the grand stage of UFC 300, it’s set to take place again, and hopefully, it will happen this time.

Both fighters are in good form. Green fought four times last year, winning two, losing one, and having one end in a no-contest. Miller has lost just one in his last six fights, making this match look promising on the card.