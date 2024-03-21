Ex-UFC Champ Claims Conor McGregor’s Win Over Michael Chandler Could Secure Title Shot Against Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor could get a title shot soon. ‘The Notorious’ is making his comeback to the octagon in June this year during International Fight Week. He will take on Michael Chandler, the man who he coached against during the filming of TUF 31 last year. This fight has been a long time coming, and it is expected to alter the hierarchy of the UFC, especially the lightweight division. According to a former champion, this fight will be big for the next title shot.

Michael Bisping believes the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler stands to earn themselves a title shot. Especially McGregor, who is returning to the octagon after years away from it. In a recent YouTube video, Bisping broke down the current status of the lightweight division. He reasoned as to why McGregor could earn a title shot.

“He is right back in the mix and whether you like it or not a fight with Islam Makhachev might be just around the corner….If he beats Michael Chandler, he is going to fight for the belt next, 100%.”

Michael Bisping reveals that the fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev would be inevitable if the Irishman overcomes Michael Chandler. It would be like a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov since Makhachev is the student of ‘The Eagle’. He also reflected on the financial aspect of the bout, stating that the fight would do huge numbers for the UFC.

Meanwhile, ahead of his upcoming movie Road House, Conor McGregor spoke to his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in length about the movie, the casting process and everything in between. McGregor even revealed what it takes to find success in the world of MMA.

Conor McGregor reveals the secret that gave him all his success in MMA

Conor McGregor is the biggest name in MMA, in terms of popularity. The Irishman single-handedly took the organization to a different level with the amount of fame and money it earned through him.

In a recent GQ interview with Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘The Notorious’ spoke about the ‘game’ of MMA and what it took for him to achieve success. He said,

“It’s an intense game for sure, it is a very intense game, a very difficult game to achieve even a fraction of success. All it took me Jake, was every single waking second of my life and my thinking, that’s it.”

Conor McGregor revealed that it was his obsession with the sport that gave him success. MMA was all the Irishman thought about in every waking second. He had a hunger and desire to perfect his craft and become the best at it. Thus, McGregor will look to regain this drive and motivation when he makes his return to the octagon in the summer.