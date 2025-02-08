UFC 312 Fighter Hilariously Reveals Everyone Started Treating Him Better After Autism Test

The people down under are known for their unique sense of self-deprecating humor and Australian fighter Colby Thicknesse is no different. Set to compete in front of his home crowd in his debut at UFC 312, Thickenesse is focused, despite being in high spirits. But for some reason that has been mistaken for autism.

The bantamweight prospect appeared on Australian MMA‘s YouTube channel and spoke about everything under the sun; from looking like a ‘soy boy’ to why he got into MMA and being an underdog on his debut against Aleksandre Topuria. Most of it was just really funny stuff, but the moment he was asked if he was on the spectrum, Thicknesses’s eyes lit up.

The UFC prospect shared a story about how he used to have issues as a kid and said,

“I got tested as a kid, in year 3, for some sort of learning disability, coz I was struggling, and I don’t know the results but everybody was real nice to me after.”

Does that answer the question about him having autism? The internet would say yes. But then it’s not very reliable, is it? If Instagram reels are to be believed, everyone and their mother is suffering from some form of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, aren’t they?

So, it’s best not to speculate, not with autism! Also, for those who have self-diagnosed themselves with ADHD, you should really see a real doctor. There are meds for that stuff now! There’s no need to suffer in the ‘silence’ of social media.

Now, regardless of his position on the autism spectrum, Thickennesse doesn’t seem too worried. Not about ASD, and definitely not about the famous Ilia Topuria’s older brother.

It’s not that big of a deal, claims Colby

Just yesterday, Aleksandre had claimed that he only felt pressure when he was in his little brother, Ilia’s corner. However, there are certain expectations of him, courtesy of his famous last name. Besides, his manager Lukasz Orze has claimed that Aleksandre will reach the top of the bantamweight division in 2-3 years and win the title.

For context, it took Ilia 4 years to win the featherweight title. So, regardless of what Aleksandre says, the eyes of the world are on it. And consequently, that puts the spotlight on Thicknesses as well. The Aussie fighter admits as much and says,

“This is probably one of the most hyped debutant vs debutant matchups there could be.”

However, he is relaxed. The bantamweight prospect believes it’s not that big of a deal since he always knew fighting in the UFC was in the cards for him. Besides, he is just happy to be making his debut in front of his hometown of Sydney. He has expressed immense gratitude for being able to prepare for his debut under the guidance of one of the best in the sport (Alexander Volkanovski), and is just looking forward to Sunday.