Snoop Dogg Once Gushed Over This ‘Top UFC Star’ for His Gladiator-Like Persona: “I Want to F**ing See…”

Joe Rogan and Rapper Snoop Dogg sat down for a podcast and discussed a very promising UFC prospect. Like Rogan, the Rapper is also a huge fan of UFC and MMA. Snoop appeared as a commentator for UFC as well. Thus, he is well-versed in the promotion and about the fighters. During the conversation with Rogan, Dogg was gushing over the Top UFC star for a ‘Gladiator-like’ persona and exclaimed how excited he was to see him fight.

Rogan hosts one of the best podcasts in the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’. Over the years he has had several guests who are quite well-versed about MMA. This creates engaging content for his millions of listeners. One of those guests was Snoop Dogg.

Calvin Broadus aka Snoop Dogg and Joe Rogan share their love for herb and good music. One of the things which both of them are quite fond of is a good fight. Both the American podcaster and Rapper have often spoken about their love for a good fight.

Snoop Dogg was gushing over Khamzat Chimaev

During podcast #1733 in 2021, Snoop Dogg appeared as a guest on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. Rogan asked Dogg if he had watched Khamzat Chimaev fight. At the time, Chimaev had made his debut just an year ago was still a upcoming fighter with huge potential. Dogg explained how he was super excited to watch the Sweddish fighter and was full of praises for him.

Dogg said, “I want to see him fight. I want to fu*king see him, too. I don’t know why. It is that interest to want to learn more about him. Because he’s entertainment. I fu*king love it. I’m like wow! This motherfu*ker sounds like he’s in Gladiators. Like I say, the best thing you could do is you. He is having fun doing him right now… And there’s nothing you can do when he gets his hands on you.“

What’s more, Rogan himself revealed how excited he was to watch Chimaev fight. Over, the years Rogan has seen some incredible fighters light up the octagon. Thus, for him to be excited about the fighter suggest that he has immense potential.

Joe Rogan showered praise on Chimaev

Rogan was really impressed with what he had seen from the Chechen. Chimaev burst onto the scene with his performances and took UFC by storm, after just a couple of years he is already in the mix to fight for the title. Rogan could see the potential in him and was talking about how excited he is with Snoop Dogg.

Rogan said, “That’s another guy where everybody’s like, ‘I can’t wait to see that motherf*cker fight again, can he fight again tomorrow’? He’s got it. Whatever that thing is, he’s got it. When he’s like, ‘I’ll kill them all’ after his last fight, and he’s like, ‘Bring them to me, I kill them all’. I’m like, ‘Whoa’. Dude, he’s real, that’s really him too. Snoop, the word is, he’s even better than what you’ve seen.“

Rogan revealed that Chimaev was better than his performances. According to Rogan, the word out there was that he is a ‘freak’ in the training sessions. Chimaev has a really high fighting IQ which caught the eye of Rogan. It remains to be seen whether ‘Borz’ will be able to live up to the potential Rogan and Snoop have seen in him. However, he is certainly quite entertaining to watch as a fighter.