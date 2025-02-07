UFC 312: Start Time of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 in USA, Australia, South Africa, and 20+ Countries

UFC 312 is bringing the action back to PPV from Australia, with an exciting middleweight title rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland headlining the show. It will be preceded by the women’s strawweight title fight between ‘Magnum’ Zhang Weili and ever-resilient Tatiana Suarez.

Now, the PPV will be broadcast across the world, there will be discrepancies between timings, and streaming partners, and such. But don’t fret, we have got you covered. No matter where on the globe you are, here’s everything you need to know about UFC 312.

The main event: Du Plessis vs Strickland

Plessis and Strickland have fought once before. Their first encounter in January 2024 at UFC 297 was a closely contested battle, with Du Plessis securing the middleweight title by a split decision. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya, while Strickland has been vocal about his desire for a rematch.

Both fighters have been actively promoting the upcoming bout, with Strickland making it personal with out-of-pocket statements as usual and DDP roasting him on the mic.

This rematch is expected to be a thrilling contest, as both fighters bring unique skills and determination to the octagon.

The co-main event: Zhang vs Suarez

Zhang, the reigning champion, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 in April 2024. Suarez, undefeated with a record of 11-0, last competed in August 2023, securing a second-round submission win against former champion Jessica Andrade.

This matchup has generated significant interest, with experts like Gilbert Burns predicting a dominant performance from the challenger, highlighting her elite wrestling skills. The fight is expected to be a compelling contest between Zhang’s striking prowess and Suarez’s grappling expertise.

But where do you watch it? More importantly, when do you watch it since it’s being hosted in Australia?

When and where to watch UFC 312

USA:

Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 12 am ET / 9 pm PT

Canada:

Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 12 am ET / 9 pm PT

Mexico:

Early Prelims: 5 pm CT / 2 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm CT / 4 pm PT

Main Card: 9 pm CT / 6 pm PT

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 11 pm CT / 8 pm PT

Brazil:

Early Prelims: 8 pm BRT

Prelims: 10 pm BRT

Main Card: 12 am BRT (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 2 am BRT (Feb 9th)

Argentina:

Early Prelims: 8 pm ART

Prelims: 10 pm ART

Main Card: 12 am ART (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 2 am ART (Feb 9th)

UK:

Early Prelims: 11 pm GMT

Prelims: 1 am GMT (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 3 am GMT (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 5 am GMT (Feb 9th)

Ireland:

Early Prelims: 11 pm GMT

Prelims: 1 am GMT (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 3 am GMT (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 5 am GMT (Feb 9th)

Spain:

Early Prelims: 12 am CET (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 2 am CET (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 4 am CET (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 6 am CET (Feb 9th)

France:

Early Prelims: 12 am CET (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 2 am CET (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 4 am CET (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 6 am CET (Feb 9th)

Russia:

Early Prelims: 2 am MSK (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 4 am MSK (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 6 am MSK (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 8 am MSK (Feb 9th)

China:

Early Prelims: 7 am CST (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 9 am CST (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 11 am CST (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 1 pm CST (Feb 9th)

Japan:

Early Prelims: 8 am JST (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 10 am JST (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 12 pm JST (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 2 pm JST (Feb 9th)

Singapore:

Early Prelims: 7 am SGT (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 9 am SGT (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 11 am SGT (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 1 pm SGT (Feb 9th)

South Korea:

Early Prelims: 8 am KST (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 10 am KST (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 12 pm KST (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 2 pm KST (Feb 9th)

India:

Early Prelims: 4:30 am IST (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 6:30 am IST (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 8:30 am IST (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 10:30 am IST (Feb 9th)

UAE:

Early Prelims: 8 pm UAE

Prelims: 10 pm UAE

Main Card: 12 am UAE (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 2 am UAE (Feb 9th)

Saudi Arabia:

Early Prelims: 7 pm AST

Prelims: 9 pm AST

Main Card: 11 pm AST (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 1 am AST (Feb 9th)

South Africa:

Early Prelims: 1 am SAST (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 3 am SAST (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 5 am SAST (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 7 am SAST (Feb 9th)

Australia:

Early Prelims: 11 am AEDT (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 1 pm AEDT (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 3 pm AEDT (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 5 pm AEDT (Feb 9th)

New Zealand:

Early Prelims: 1 pm NZDT (Feb 9th)

Prelims: 3 pm NZDT (Feb 9th)

Main Card: 5 pm NZDT (Feb 9th)

Approx-Main Event Start Time: 7 pm NZDT (Feb 9th)

Where to watch UFC 312?

The event is set to air live on ESPN+ in the United States, offering comprehensive coverage of all the bouts. In the UK, TNT Sports will broadcast the fights, with streaming available through their app and website.

Additionally, Discovery+ will provide live streaming in the UK. For those in Australia, the event will be available on Main Event via Kayo Sports, allowing fans to enjoy the fights from the comfort of their homes.