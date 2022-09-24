MMA Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Said Can Be the Next UFC ‘Greatest,’ Challenges Tom Hardy After He Won Back-to-Back BJJ Competitions

The growth of MMA to global notoriety has led to current UFC fighters calling out celebrities who participate in certain forms of martial arts.

Mixed martial arts is more than just fighting. It’s a way of life. The sport encourages and enhances an individual’s confidence, discipline, and hones self-defense. Facets that are required to sustain and maintain a peaceful life.

Along with the sport’s growth, several celebrities have enrolled in some form of martial arts or the other. This has led to UFC prospects waging challenges against them.

The most recent example is, British actor and ‘Venom’s protagonist, Tom Hardy. Hardy has lately taken over the MMA hemisphere, with the actor emerging victorious in Jiu Jitsu tournaments.

A magnificent achievement for the 44-year-old.

Joe Rogan, who has asserted, that Terrence ‘T-Wrecks’ McKinney, has the poise to become the next UFC’s “Greatest”, has challenged Hardy, for a Jiu-Jitsu encounter.

The new wave of MMA fighters has taken over the UFC. The UFC is an ever-growing company. Its indulgence in MMA invites people from all walks of life to participate in the sport promoting its values and morals.

Tom Hardy, who has been a vocal advocate for the sport recently participated and emerged victorious in a Jiu-Jitsu tournament at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu. Hardy clinched two gold medals in the event.

In addition, the ‘Warrior’ star, picked up gold recently, at the UMAC Milton Keyes BJJ open 2022. A stellar couple of contests for the 44-year-old.

Terrance McKinney, who is currently on the prowl, has made a name for himself inside the Octagon. The spiel of ‘T-Wrecks’ is one to admire. It’s indicative of his perseverance, hard work, and commitment.

Joe Rogan has backed McKinney to become world champion in the UFC.

His following has enhanced since he stepped foot in the UFC. The lightweight has now challenged Tom Hardy to a grappling contest.

I wanna roll with Tom Hardy 🥋 see if I can make Bane say uncle — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 22, 2022

In an ideal world, the surging UFC Lightweight would absolutely manhandle Hardy, but it would definitely make for some fantastic viewing. Do you reckon ‘T-Wrecks’ has what it takes to reach and fulfill his potential?

