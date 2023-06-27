Angry Mother of Elon Musk Slams Idea of a ‘Mega Fight’ With Mark Zuckerberg: “Don’t Encourage This”

The whole MMA world is currently talking about the mega fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Both the tech moguls have also verbally agreed to the fight. However, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, doesn’t seem to be a fan of it. She has thrashed the idea publically on Twitter. However, the potential fight is still generating much hype. After Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to fight, many notable names in the MMA world chimed in to offer them training.

Advertisement

Not only that, even UFC boss Dana White has shown interest in making this bout a reality. He also promoted it as “the biggest fight in the history of the world.” However, Maye Musk seems uninterested in the concept.

Maye Musk lashes out at the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight concept

The MMA community is focused on the highly anticipated Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight. Maye Musk, on the other hand, has been vocally opposed to the notion since it was first introduced.

Advertisement

Maye is adamant about not letting the fight happen. Lex Fridman, a well-known podcast broadcaster, recently provided an alternative to Musk vs. Zuckerberg. Fridman suggested that instead of a cage battle, the tech titans should engage in a jiu-jitsu bout. He wrote:

“A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I’m all for it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mayemusk/status/1672006874751807490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Maye Musk expressed her displeasure in response to the same. In her tweet, she included a couple of angry face emojis and stated:

Advertisement

“Don’t encourage this match!”

Despite Musk and Zuckerberg agreeing to fight, it appears like Maye would never approve of it. However, it is too late now, since Musk has already begun preparing despite no formal notice of the fight.

Musk has started training MMA

As aforementioned, several notable names in MMA have chimed in to train the tech billionaires for the fight. One of them is former UFC dual-weight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre took to his official Twitter account and offered to train Elon Musk while also suggesting that he was a fan of the Tesla founder. Reacting to the same, Musk accepted the offer.

In the tweet after it, Musk also revealed that he recently finished a training session with podcast host Lex Fridman. Considering all this and with Dana White’s involvement, it is safe to say that this fight seems on the verge of happening soon.

What do you guys think about this fight? What are your thoughts on Maye Musk’s tweet?