How Much Money Did Khabib Nurmagomedov Lose After His Infamous Post-Fight Brawl With Team Conor McGregor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor share one of the most intense and fierce rivalries in the history of UFC. Not only were their fights the selling PPV MMA fights at the time, but they also had a huge legal situation surrounding them which made the fight infamous. Before the fight, McGregor launched a trolley at a bus that had Nurmagomedov and his team inside resulting in legal implications for the Irishman. Furthermore, the Dagestani engaged in a post-fight brawl with McGregor’s octagon side team resulting in a suspension and a hefty fine. However, several fans are wondering how big a fine was imposed on Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor is infamous for his mind games and trash-talking prowess. ‘The Notorious‘ uses mental warfare to agitate his opponents into making rash and emotional decisions during the fight. Whilst this proved quite successful earlier in his career, it had a negative impact during his fight with Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle‘ was quite calm on the surface during their fight and used the trash talk as motivation to dominate the Irishman inside the octagon. However, after defeating McGregor, the Dagestani unleashed emotions and in an out of character move by jumped out of the octagon. He started a brawl with McGregor’s team, resulting in severe implications for the Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov lost quite a lot of money for Conor McGregor post-fight brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov made quite a brash decision by jumping out of the octagon and starting a fight with McGregor’s team after defeating the Irishman at UFC 229. Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov had to endure the penalties due to Nurmagomedov.

Whilst McGregor was suspended for 6 months and was given a $50,000 fine for the altercation, Nurmagomedov had it worse. The former UFC lightweight champion was suspended for 9 months and was fined $500,000. There was a stipulation added to the suspension which stated that Nurmagomedov’s cooperation in the filming and distribution of an anti-bullying PSA would result in a 6 month suspension.

Although Nurmagomedov was suspended, he was able to successfully make a comeback to the UFC by clenching the lightweight title once again and defending it before retiring. On the other hand, McGregor chose to retire from the sport only before making a quick U-turn back to the octagon.

Nurmagomedov apologized for his post-fight behavior

‘The Eagle’ addressed the UFC 229 post-fight brawl by claiming that it was not appropriate for McGregor to talk about his family and religion. According to a report from the Independent, Nurmagomedov apologized to the Nevada Athletic state commission and Vegas.

Nurmagomedov said, “This is not my best side. He talked about my religion, my country, my father. He came to Brooklyn, he broke bus and nearly killed two people. So why do people still talk about me jumping over the cage? I have shown respect. This is a respectful sport. This is not a trash-talking sport. I want to change this game. You cannot talk about religions and nations. This for me is very important. Thank you for waiting for me. I know my father is gonna smash me when I go home. Nevada: sorry. Vegas: sorry.“

Despite apologizing, Nurmagomedov was still blaming McGregor agitating him which resulted in the brawl. Despite turning the page in their respective careers, both fighters still feel animosity towards each other. Moreover, they have claimed that the feud will never fizzle out and the fans are still waiting for them to be locked inside the Octagon once again.