Conor McGregor Wins Another Legal Battle Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor has claimed yet another victory outside the octagon in what could potentially be the first of many for the Notorious one this calendar year. The 34-year-old has been in the face of legal troubles for the past four months. The first arose in the form of a betrayal from former best friend Artem Lobov when the latter decided to pursue a lawsuit against McGregor for a 5% stake from the 600 Million sales of the Irishman’s Whiskey Company, Proper12.

To Lobov’s dismay, McGregor was victorious in the first round of their case against Lobov. The Notorious one has now claimed yet another victory outside the bounds of the UFC octagon.

An Irish woman named Samatha Murphy, who claimed that she was allegedly attacked by the former two-weight world champion last year on his yacht, which resulted in a broken arm, has now dropped the civil lawsuit she filed against the Notorious one.

Samantha Murphy drops lawsuit against Conor McGregor!

Murphy was invited to Ibiza to celebrate the Notorious one’s birthday. In the wake of the event, she had reported that she was allegedly assaulted by the Millionaire.

Following this, she filed a civil action lawsuit against the Irishman. McGregor, without hesitation, denied all allegations made against him, believing that the fabrications made against him were an effort to tarnish his identity.

Murphy, however, has now filed documentation with the High Court on Monday to cease any progression in her lawsuit, as per the Irish Independent. The case had merely begun a month ago.

Murphy’s legal representative, Alvaro Blasco, confirmed that a ‘notice for discontinuance’ was filed from her client’s end, and they were looking to settle the issue beyond the confines of the court.

McGregor was legally required to present any evidence relating to the matter, including any footage available on his phone and CCTV, in court next week. However, due to the discontinuance filed, the Mac is no longer obligated to do so.

Another unlikely yet resounding victory for the Irishman.

What were the alleged charges against McGregor?

Conor McGregor is prominent in his opulent lifestyle. As such, to celebrate his 34th birthday, the face of the fight game made his way to Spain on his yacht.

Murphy and a few friends who accompanied her were invited to Ibiza to celebrate the Mac’s birthday during the early morning hours.

She then went on to claim that she was assaulted by the 34-year-old and had to rely on extreme measures to escape his wrath, which saw her jump from the yacht into the water.

She then reported that she swam her way to another boat, which assisted her in reaching a hospital. Apart from the broken arm, she has claimed to have sustained significant bruising on her arm.

Since her claims were made public, Murphy has been the victim of a couple of attacks in her home in Ireland. One in the form of a brick thrown through her window, with the other being an effort to torch her car.

Murphy will be looking forward to settling the matter discreetly as she looks to put the past behind her.

